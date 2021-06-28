Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 28 June 2021
Galway Festival hoping to allow daily crowds of 5,000 to attend next month

Organisers say they have been working with Horse Racing Ireland and the government on bringing spectators back to the event.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Jun 2021, 12:34 PM
Spectators at Ballybrit during the 2019 Galway Festival.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THERE ARE HOPES that this year’s Galway Festival will have 5,000 spectators per day in attendance. 

Ballybrit will host the annual event from Monday, 26 July to Sunday, 1 August and while 145,000 fans were at the 2019 edition, it was forced to take place behind closed doors in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A crowd of 1,000 people returned to the Curragh for the Irish Derby Festival over the weekend, which was chosen as one of the country’s pilot test events.

This morning, Galway Festival organisers revealed their aim in a social media post.

“We’ve been working with Horse Racing Ireland and the Government to host 5,000 people each day outdoors for our Festival,” it reads. “This has not yet been confirmed, but be assured, we are working away in the background.

“Stay tuned. Thank you for your support.”

