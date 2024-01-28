Galway's league aims: Key trio return, one eye on London trip and another Mayo battle

THIS COULD BE a significant season for the Galway footballers in what will be Pádraic Joyce’s fourth turn at the helm.

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Galway’s 2023 season ended in disappointment when they were turfed out of the All-Ireland championship by Mayo in the preliminary quarter-finals.

Fumbling a crucial result against Armagh, and the quick turnaround to that fateful Mayo game was all the more difficult to navigate as captain Seán Kelly and Damien Comer were both carrying injuries. Neither managed to finish that game, with Comer failing to make it to the second half while Kelly limped off shortly before full-time.

With all that said, let’s consider the variables that could shape the future of this Galway team as they begin their 2024 league campaign this weekend.

John Maher taking a shot at goal late on against Mayo in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

1. Another grudge match with Mayo in Salthill

Returning to the venue of last year’s demise could be just the setting for a Galway reboot. And against the old enemy too. Galway failed to get a win over Mayo in 2023 as they drew their league opener, lost the Division 1 final and stumbled again in that preliminary quarter-final.

Similar to last year, Mayo will begin their season with some losses in personnel. Veteran players Jason Doherty, Kevin McLoughlin and Brendan Harrison have all stepped aside while Galway’s squad has survived the winter in that respect. There are doubts surrounding Peter Cooke’s availability which would be a major setback in attacking options for Joyce.

But another dance with Mayo at Pearse Stadium will provide ample motivation for a Galway team with a lot to prove.

Advertisement

2. Managing Division 1 aims with Connacht SFC trip to London ahead

Galway must keep one eye on their provincial championship as they progress through the league. Should they reach the Division 1 final again, they will also have to factor in a trip to London for their Connacht SFC opener which will be happening the following week.

Given the logistics involved, and the Exiles’ encouraging win over Mayo in the FBD League, Joyce may consider a different approach to the league this year. The injuries which affected Comer and Kelly last year may feed into his thinking for this too. Kelly admitted to reporters recently that perhaps he made a mistake playing through his ankle issue against Mayo, and the Moycullen man is still trying to regain full fitness this year due to a hamstring problem.

University of Galway boss Maurice Sheridan recently revealed Kelly is likely to miss the entire Sigerson Cup as a result.

Joyce may prefer to commit his charges to an effort that’s just enough to preserve their top tier status for 2025.

Galway's Liam Silke after the 2022 All-Ireland final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

3. Return of key players from injury and travel

Galway may be without Cooke for 2024, but they will also be bolstered by the return of Kieran Molloy, Seán Mulkerrin and Liam Silke.

All three missed the entire 2023 season due to injury and work commitments abroad. When Mulkerrin was struck down by a serious knee injury in the 2022 Sigerson Cup, Joyce was faced with a gaping hole at full-back. Seán Kelly emerged as the solution, which makes for an intriguing prospect around team selection this year.

Will Mulkerrin slot back into the three jersey, thus permitting Kelly to play in a more attacking position where he can wield more of his influence? We already know that the Galway captain has an impressive engine and can advance to get crucial scores. Joyce may now have the luxury of maximising that quality in him.

Molloy is also fully fit again after recovering from an ACL injury. He provides another sturdy option in defence. 2022 All-Star Silke is back at home after working as a doctor in New Zealand.

4. Shane Walsh expectations after challenging 2023



Since his imperious performance in the 2022 All-Ireland final, Shane Walsh’s form has been under sharp focus. After achieving All-Ireland club success with Kilmacud Crokes, 2023 inter-county season was not a rerun of the year which culminated in a Player of the Year nomination. The general belief is that he plateaued. His display in the Connacht final came in for particular criticism after he failed to dominate Sligo as expected.

He came away from that game with just two points and failed to score from play before making way after 41 minutes. However, it was later revealed that he was struggling with a flu in the days preceding the game.

He will have another spin at redemption this year.

Joyce and his team before the Connacht semi-final against Roscommon. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

5. Potential Pádraic Joyce pressure

Bringing Galway back to their first All-Ireland final appearance in 21 years is certainly the highpoint of Joyce’s term so far. In fact, his output exceeds that of the managers who preceded him in the modern era.

But there is still considerable disappointment regarding last year’s results. Joyce labelled it as a “poor season overall” in the immediate aftermath of their exit which typifies the high standard he holds himself too. And the sting clearly continues to endure. Both Kelly and Comer spoke about the opportunity they squandered against Armagh when they appeared for media duties recently.

The time to correct those mistakes is now upon them. After winning two Connacht titles and contesting for the Sam Maguire once under Joyce, reaching the pinnacle is within their reach. But if they fail to hit that note this year, could the end of the Joyce era be in sight?

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!