Awarding of game-winning free was 'really unfair' on Kilkenny

Brian Concannon celebrates at the final whistle with Conor Cooney.

THE LATE FREE awarded to Galway that handed them a Leinster SHC victory was “really unfair” on Kilkenny according to Derek McGrath.

Conor Cooney converted the placed ball with the final play of the game after Paddy Deegan was adjudged to have fouled Tom Monaghan.

Moments earlier John Donnelly scored a goal that brought Kilkenny back on level terms, but they were denied a draw at the death.

“For me that was a really, really unfair decision on Kilkenny,” said Derek McGrath on the Sunday Game.

“You’re told for years, attack the ball. You’re told (take) the man, ball and all.

“The irony of it is, Tommy Phelan was in possession of the ball with a free shot at the goal.”

Former Limerick forward Shane Dowling agreed with McGrath.

Asked if the free should have been awarded, he said:

“Not for me. He was eyes on the ball. Man, ball and all. He went straight in. It was mad because it could have gone either way.

“Brian Cody rarely blames referees, but he went straight in after the Henry (handshake) incident and let Colm Lyons know about it.”

