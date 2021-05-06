Some big names absent but Galway name exciting team to face Westmeath in hurling opener

THE GALWAY TEAM to face Westmeath in their Allianz Hurling League clash this weekend has been named.
TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, plays host to Saturday’s Division 1A opener, with throw-in scheduled for 2pm [live on TG4].
Ahead of the return of inter-county GAA this weekend, the Tribesmen are the first to show their hand; manager Shane O’Neill opting for an exciting blend of youth and experience.
Conor Whelan captains the side, named to start at corner forward. The Kinvara star was vice-captain last season, while Pádraic Mannion skippered the team.
As expected, some big names like Mannion and Joe Canning are absent from the matchday squad — though O’Neill recently revealed that the Portumna talisman was in flying from ahead of his 14th campaign for the Westerners, last crowned All-Ireland champions in 2017.
❕TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT ❕— Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) May 6, 2021
The team togging out this Saturday vs Westmeath 🙌🏼@SupermacsIRE pic.twitter.com/FUsHsHrVoF
Canning’s nephew, Jack, won’t be involved on Saturday either, having been called into the squad after a rugby stint in Australia.
Other new members of the panel in Daniel Loftus — brother of Sean – Stephen Barrett, Jack Hastings and Declan Cronin are named on the bench.
Galway
1. Eanna Murphy
2. Sean Loftus
3. Gearoid McInerney
4. Jack Fitzpatrick
5. Aidan Harte
6. Shane Cooney
7. Fintan Burke
8. Johnny Coen
9. Cathal Mannion
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
10. Conor Cooney
11. Evan Niland
12. Brian Concannon
13. Jarlath Mannion
14. Niall Burke
15. Conor Whelan — captain
Subs:
16. Darach Fahy
17. TJ Brennan
18. Joseph Cooney
19. Darren Morrissey
20. Jason Flynn
21. Diarmuid Kilcommins
22. Declan Cronin
23. Jack Hastings
24. Kevin Cooney
25. Stephen Barrett
26. Daniel Loftus.
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
Bernard Jackman, Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey discuss Gatland’s Lions selection and the bigger picture for Ulster and Leinster following European defeats.
COMMENTS (3)