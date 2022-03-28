Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 28 March 2022
Galway hurlers announce 34-man championship squad with All-Ireland winners absent

Niall Burke and Adrian Tuohey are among the players who are not named.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 28 Mar 2022, 8:15 PM
1 hour ago 4,856 Views 0 Comments
Niall Burke in action in the 2017 All-Ireland final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
THE GALWAY HURLERS have announced their 34-man squad for the upcoming championship, with some key players omitted from selection.

Adrian Tuohey and Niall Burke, who were both key players on the side that captured the 2017 All-Ireland title, are not named in Henry Shefflin’s panel.

Tuohey started that All-Ireland decider against Waterford at corner-back where Galway ended a 29-year wait to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Burke was introduced as a second-half substitute and scored two crucial points to help the Tribesmen to victory.

Similarly, Seán Loftus is also not included in the group having featured in last year’s championship.

2017 Hurler of The Year Joe Canning and Aidan Harte both retired from the Galway squad following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

Galway 2022 SHC Squad

SHC_2022 The Galway Squad. Source: Galway GAA.

