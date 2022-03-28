Galway hurlers announce 34-man championship squad with All-Ireland winners absent

THE GALWAY HURLERS have announced their 34-man squad for the upcoming championship, with some key players omitted from selection.

Adrian Tuohey and Niall Burke, who were both key players on the side that captured the 2017 All-Ireland title, are not named in Henry Shefflin’s panel.

Tuohey started that All-Ireland decider against Waterford at corner-back where Galway ended a 29-year wait to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Burke was introduced as a second-half substitute and scored two crucial points to help the Tribesmen to victory.

Advertisement

Similarly, Seán Loftus is also not included in the group having featured in last year’s championship.

2017 Hurler of The Year Joe Canning and Aidan Harte both retired from the Galway squad following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

Galway 2022 SHC Squad

The Galway Squad. Source: Galway GAA.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

This week on the Front Row – The42’s new rugby podcast in partnership with Guinness – panellist Eimear Considine makes a welcome return… and she’s brought her Ireland roommate, Hannah O’Connor, along too. They chat about broken noses, tanning routines, initiation songs and balancing the Women’s Six Nations with teaching, plus how one fan named her child after Ireland winger Beibhinn Parsons! Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Source: The42/SoundCloud