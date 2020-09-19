Galway senior hurling semi-final postponed due to positive Covid-19 case

TOMORROW’S GALWAY SENIOR hurling semi-final between St Thomas and Cappataggle has been postponed due to a positive case of Covid-19.

The case affects a panel member involved in the game and will now be refixed for a later date.

It was due to be held at 1.30pm in Pearse Stadium tomorrow afternoon with defending champions St Thomas taking on a Cappataggle team that have contested the semi-final stage for the last three years.

The other semi-final clash will go ahead as Loughrea take on Turloughmore at the Salthill venue at 4.30pm.

⚠️SHC Update ⚠️

Tomorrows Galway GAA Senior Hurling Semi Final between Cappataggle and St. Thomas’ has been postponed due to a positive case of Covid-19 affecting a panel member. The game will be re-fixed for a later date.

We wish the player affected a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/41MHIC7EBk — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) September 19, 2020

It is the latest GAA game impacted by Covid-19 with a Cork premier senior football quarter-final between Ballincollig and title holders Nemo Rangers, scheduled for tomorrow, postponed after a Ballincollig player tested positive.

In addition today Donegal revealed their senior football panel are isolation for similar reasons while the Dublin camogie board confirmed that three players on their county senior panel had also tested positive.

