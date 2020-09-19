BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 19 September 2020
Galway senior hurling semi-final postponed due to positive Covid-19 case

The game between St Thomas and Cappataggle will be refixed for a later date.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 19 Sep 2020, 10:13 PM
https://the42.ie/5209880
Pearse Stadium was due to host tomorrow's game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TOMORROW’S GALWAY SENIOR hurling semi-final between St Thomas and Cappataggle has been postponed due to a positive case of Covid-19.

The case affects a panel member involved in the game and will now be refixed for a later date.

It was due to be held at 1.30pm in Pearse Stadium tomorrow afternoon with defending champions St Thomas taking on a Cappataggle team that have contested the semi-final stage for the last three years.

The other semi-final clash will go ahead as Loughrea take on Turloughmore at the Salthill venue at 4.30pm.

It is the latest GAA game impacted by Covid-19 with a Cork premier senior football quarter-final between Ballincollig and title holders Nemo Rangers, scheduled for tomorrow, postponed after a Ballincollig player tested positive.

In addition today Donegal revealed their senior football panel are isolation for similar reasons while the Dublin camogie board confirmed that three players on their county senior panel had also tested positive.

About the author:

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

