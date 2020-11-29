Canning concussed but no serious neck damage after worrying collision - report

GALWAY STAR JOE Canning suffered concussion but no serious damage to his neck in today’s All-Ireland semi-final, according to reports this evening from RTÉ.

Canning sustained the blow in an accidental collision with team-mate Joseph Cooney in the second half of the match against Limerick and there was a lengthy stoppage as he received treament before he was wheeled off the pitch in the company of medics.

RTÉ’s Sunday Game have reported that Canning looks not to have been injured seriously with his manager Shane O’Neill unsure as to the condition of his forward when speaking immediately after the game to reporters.

“I don’t know, he’s in the medical room and I didn’t the get opportunity to check the situation yet,” stated O’Neill.

Canning struck 0-12 during the game, including four glorious scores from sideline cuts, but he was a loss to his team’s prospects as was the injury-enforced withdrawal earlier of team-mate Cathal Mannion.

What a super win for our lads tonight. Looking forward to the next 2 weeks. But at end of it all we wish Joe Canning a speedy recovery. Hurling will come and go but health will remain forever. #thesundaygame — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) November 29, 2020

“Cathal was a loss, yeah, but when you look at the substitutes, they were fantastic when they came on, every single one of them,” said O’Neill.

“The 15 today, the five, the other six who didn’t get the gametime today and the boys at home, we’ve just been immensely proud of everything they’ve done over the last month or two, really.

“They’ve just been unbelievable for us and they’ve done Galway so proud. We’re not looking forward at the moment, we’ll just try and gather ourselves in the dressing-room.

“We were down maybe five at one stage but came back again, which is testament to the boys. They just dug it out and kept going and going. It was an epic battle between two ridiculously good sides.”

