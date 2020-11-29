BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 29 November 2020
Advertisement

Canning concussed but no serious neck damage after worrying collision - report

The Galway star came off injured in the second half of their defeat to Limerick.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 7:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,709 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5283075
Joe Canning leaves the pitch in Croke Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Joe Canning leaves the pitch in Croke Park.
Joe Canning leaves the pitch in Croke Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

GALWAY STAR JOE Canning suffered concussion but no serious damage to his neck in today’s All-Ireland semi-final, according to reports this evening from RTÉ.

Canning sustained the blow in an accidental collision with team-mate Joseph Cooney in the second half of the match against Limerick and there was a lengthy stoppage as he received treament before he was wheeled off the pitch in the company of medics.

RTÉ’s Sunday Game have reported that Canning looks not to have been injured seriously with his manager Shane O’Neill unsure as to the condition of his forward when speaking immediately after the game to reporters.

“I don’t know, he’s in the medical room and I didn’t the get opportunity to check the situation yet,” stated O’Neill.

Canning struck 0-12 during the game, including four glorious scores from sideline cuts, but he was a loss to his team’s prospects as was the injury-enforced withdrawal earlier of team-mate Cathal Mannion.

“Cathal was a loss, yeah, but when you look at the substitutes, they were fantastic when they came on, every single one of them,” said O’Neill.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The 15 today, the five, the other six who didn’t get the gametime today and the boys at home, we’ve just been immensely proud of everything they’ve done over the last month or two, really.

“They’ve just been unbelievable for us and they’ve done Galway so proud. We’re not looking forward at the moment, we’ll just try and gather ourselves in the dressing-room.

“We were down maybe five at one stage but came back again, which is testament to the boys. They just dug it out and kept going and going. It was an epic battle between two ridiculously good sides.”

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie