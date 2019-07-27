Grainger's late goal helps Galway minors see off Lilywhites and book All-Ireland semi-final spot

Galway 2-17

Kildare 0-15

Daragh Small reports from Pearse Park

NATHAN GRAINGER’S GOAL wrapped things up and Galway advanced to the All-Ireland MFC semi-finals with victory over Kildare.

It was the final game in an exciting trilogy under the sun at Pearse Park in Longford and this didn’t disappoint either.

Galway made the perfect start when James McLaughlin claimed the throw-in and burst forward to rifle his shot into the Kildare net after just ten seconds.

But Kildare held their nerve and despite further efforts from Nathan Grainger, Daniel Cox and Tomo Culhane Galway couldn’t create a sufficient gap.

Eoin Bagnall landed Kildare’s first point in the first minute and he doubled his tally after Adam Conneely’s opener. Then when Aaron Browne scored Kildare only trailed 1-3 to 0-4.

But Culhane scored an outstanding free and Evan Nolan tagged on another point. Browne’s second was a thing of beauty but Galway were still in front.

Nevertheless, Bagnell’s third point brought the difference back to two again and Kildare’s third point in a row arrived from the boot of Ciarán O’Brien before he departed injured.

Grainger scored Galway’s first point in seven minutes and Culhane scored the final point of the half from a free after Bagnall finished off his fourth point.

Galway scored the first four points of the second through Warren Seoige (two), Cox and Nolan.

But Kildare scored three points-in-a-row with Bagnall’s fifth point reduced the arrears to a goal. Galway scored two points and then Kildare fought back again.

Aedan Boyle’s first point left Kildare trailing 1-13 to 0-14 with 13 minutes of normal time remaining.

But Grainger scored the crucial goal in the 51st minute and a couple of Tomo Culhane points finished things off for Galway.

Scorers for Galway: Tomo Culhane 0-6 (0-5f), Nathan Grainger 1-2, James McLaughlin 1-1, Daniel Cox 0-3, Warren Seoige 0-2, Evan Nolan 0-2, Daniel Cunningham 0-1

Scorers for Kildare: Eoin Bagnell 0-5 (0-4f), Aaron Browne 0-5, Adam Conneely 0-2, Ciarán O’Brien 0-1, Aedan Boyle 0-1, PJ Cullen 0-1.

Galway:

1. Donie Halleran (Cortoon Shamrocks)

2. Jonathan McGrath (Caherlistrane)

3. Ruairí King (Clifden)

4. Liam Tevnan (Northern Gaels)

5. Cian Hernon (Bearna)

6. Ethan Fiorentini (St Michaels)

7. Kyle O’Neill (Caherlistrane)

8. James McLaughlin (Moycullen)

9. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

10. Evan Nolan (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

11. Warren Seoige (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir)

12. Dylan Brady (Corofin)

13. Nathan Grainger (Claregalway)

14. Tomo Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

15. Daniel Cox (Moycullen)

Substitutes:

22. Conall Gallagher (St Michaels) for Brady (40)

21. Mark Colleran (Tuam Stars) for O’Flaherty (51)

24. Niall Cunningham (St Gabriels) for Grainger (54)

17. James Webb (Oughterard) for O’Neill (61)

23. Alan Naughton (Caltra) for Nolan (61).

Kildare:

1. Cian Burke (Clane)

24. Mark Maguire (Naas)

3. Conan Boran (Eadestown)

4. Tommy Gill (Carbury)

18. PJ Cullen (St Laurence’s)

6. Oisín O’Rourke (Athy)

7. Jack Quinn (Leixlip)

8. Shane Flynn (Balyna)

9. Kevin Eustace (St Laurence’s)

12. Eoin Bagnell (Aylmer Gaels)

15. Ciarán O’Brien (Kilcullen)

14. Aaron Browne (Celbridge)

13. Eoin Meehan (Moorefield)

11. Aedan Boyle (Balyna)

10. Adam Conneely (Two Mile House)

Substitutes:

17. Daniel Woulfe (Naas) for O’Brien (31, inj)

21. Mickey Delahunty (Abbey Rangers) for Meehan (36)

5. Ryan Comeou (Balyna) for O’Rourke (40)

23. Oisín Milmoe (Carbury) for Boyle (53)

20. Matthew Whelan (Naas) for Quinn (54)

2. Joel Kavanagh (Kilcullen) for Maguire (59).

Referee: Seán Lonergan (Tipperary).

