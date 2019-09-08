Galway lift first All-Ireland title since 2013 and inflict further decider pain on Kilkenny

Player of the Match Niamh Kilkenny was immense for Galway.

Player of the Match Niamh Kilkenny was immense for Galway.

Galway 3-14

Kilkenny 0-17

A FIRST ALL-IRELAND title since 2013 for Galway, and a third consecutive September decider defeat at Croke Park for Kilkenny as the Tribeswomen lifted the O’Duffy Cup in front of a record-breaking crowd of 24,730.

As the old cliché goes, goals win games, and a first-half double from Ailish O’Reilly, another from Niamh Hanniffy, and a stunning performance from Niamh Kilkenny broke Ann Downey’s Cats’ hearts once again.

Carrie Dolan was also superb from placed ball as Cathal Murray’s league champions were six-point winners, and were crowned champions for the third time, after an enthralling game of free-flowing hurling.

More to follow.

Scorers for Galway: Ailish O’Reilly (2-0), Niamh Hanniffy (1-0) Niamh Kilkenny (0-4), Noreen Coen (0-1), Carrie Dolan (0-6, 5f, 1 ’45), Sarah Spellman (0-1), Catherine Finnerty (0-1), Sarah Healy (0-1)

Scorers for Kilkenny: Michelle Quilty (0-8, 7f), Denise Gaule (0-3, 1f), Davina Tobin (0-1), Aoife Doyle (0-1), Miriam Walsh (0-1), Anna Farrell (0-1), Anne Dalton (0-2, 1f)

Galway

1. Sarah Healy (St Thomas)

2. Shauna Healy (Ardrahan)

3. Sarah Dervan (Mullagh) – captain

4. Heather Cooney (St Thomas)

18. Catherine Finnerty (Mountbellew/Moylough)

6. Emma Helebert (Ballindreen)

7. Lorraine Ryan (Kiltullagh/Killimoredaly)

8. Aoife Donohue (Mullagh)

9. Niamh Kilkenny (Pearses)

10. Carrie Dolan (Clarinbridge)

11. Catriona Cormican (Cappataggle)

12. Sarah Spellman (Sarsfields)

13. Noreen Coen (Athenry)

14. Niamh Hannify (Oranmore/Maree)

15. Ailish O’Reilly (Oranmore/Maree)

Subs

17. Anne Marie Starr (Killimor) for Noreen Coen (41)

20. Rebecca Hennelly for Sarah Spellman (49)

Kilkenny

1. Emma Kavanagh (Rower Inistioge)

2. Collette Dormer (Barrow Rangers)

3. Catherine Foley (Windgap)

4. Edwina Keane (St Martins)

5. Kellyann Doyle (Piltown)

6. Claire Phelan (Lisdowney)

7. Grace Walsh (Tullaroan)

8. Meighan Farrell (Thomastown) – joint-captain

9. Davina Tobin (Emeralds)

10. Anna Farrell (Thomastown) – joint-captain

11. Katie Power (Piltown)

12. Anne Dalton (St Lachtains)

13. Michelle Quilty (Mullinavat)

14. Miriam Walsh (Tullaroan)

15. Denise Gaule (Windgap)

Subs

19. Aoife Doyle (Piltown) for Edwina Keane (27)

17. Danielle Morrissey (Conahy) for Aoife Doyle (55)

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!