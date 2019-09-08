This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 8 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway lift first All-Ireland title since 2013 and inflict further decider pain on Kilkenny

A record-breaking crowd of 24,730 watched on at Croke Park.

Emma Duffy Reports from Croke Park
By Emma Duffy Sunday 8 Sep 2019, 5:46 PM
36 minutes ago 4,211 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4800693
Player of the Match Niamh Kilkenny was immense for Galway.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Player of the Match Niamh Kilkenny was immense for Galway.
Player of the Match Niamh Kilkenny was immense for Galway.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Galway 3-14

Kilkenny 0-17

A FIRST ALL-IRELAND title since 2013 for Galway, and a third consecutive September decider defeat at Croke Park for Kilkenny as the Tribeswomen lifted the O’Duffy Cup in front of a record-breaking crowd of 24,730.

As the old cliché goes, goals win games, and a first-half double from Ailish O’Reilly, another from Niamh Hanniffy, and a stunning performance from Niamh Kilkenny broke Ann Downey’s Cats’ hearts once again.

Carrie Dolan was also superb from placed ball as Cathal Murray’s league champions were six-point winners, and were crowned champions for the third time, after an enthralling game of free-flowing hurling.

More to follow.

Scorers for Galway: Ailish O’Reilly (2-0), Niamh Hanniffy (1-0) Niamh Kilkenny (0-4), Noreen Coen (0-1), Carrie Dolan (0-6, 5f, 1 ’45), Sarah Spellman (0-1), Catherine Finnerty (0-1), Sarah Healy (0-1)

Scorers for Kilkenny: Michelle Quilty (0-8, 7f), Denise Gaule (0-3, 1f), Davina Tobin (0-1), Aoife Doyle (0-1), Miriam Walsh (0-1), Anna Farrell (0-1), Anne Dalton (0-2, 1f)

Galway

1. Sarah Healy (St Thomas)

2. Shauna Healy (Ardrahan)
3. Sarah Dervan (Mullagh) – captain
4. Heather Cooney (St Thomas)

18. Catherine Finnerty (Mountbellew/Moylough)
6. Emma Helebert (Ballindreen)
7. Lorraine Ryan (Kiltullagh/Killimoredaly)

8. Aoife Donohue (Mullagh)
9. Niamh Kilkenny (Pearses)

10. Carrie Dolan (Clarinbridge)
11. Catriona Cormican (Cappataggle)
12. Sarah Spellman (Sarsfields)

13. Noreen Coen (Athenry)
14. Niamh Hannify (Oranmore/Maree)
15. Ailish O’Reilly (Oranmore/Maree)

Subs

17. Anne Marie Starr (Killimor) for Noreen Coen (41)
20. Rebecca Hennelly for Sarah Spellman (49)

Kilkenny

1. Emma Kavanagh (Rower Inistioge)

2. Collette Dormer (Barrow Rangers)
3. Catherine Foley (Windgap)
4. Edwina Keane (St Martins)

5. Kellyann Doyle (Piltown)
6. Claire Phelan (Lisdowney)
7. Grace Walsh (Tullaroan)

8. Meighan Farrell (Thomastown) – joint-captain
9. Davina Tobin (Emeralds)

10. Anna Farrell (Thomastown) – joint-captain
11. Katie Power (Piltown)
12. Anne Dalton (St Lachtains)

13. Michelle Quilty (Mullinavat)
14. Miriam Walsh (Tullaroan)
15. Denise Gaule (Windgap)

Subs

19. Aoife Doyle (Piltown) for Edwina Keane (27)
17. Danielle Morrissey (Conahy) for Aoife Doyle (55)

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy  / Reports from Croke Park
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie