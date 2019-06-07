Glynn starts for Galway as Kilkenny make one change for Nowlan Park showdown

GALWAY MANAGER MICHÉAL Donoghue has went with three changes to his side ahead of their Leinster SHC showdown against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park on Sunday [throw-in 2pm, live on RTÉ]

The big news is that Johnny Glynn comes into the side after their draw with Wexford last time out, while Adrian Tuohey and John Hanbury also start.

While there are positional tweaks throughout, Johnny Coen, Niall Burke and Conor Cooney are the players that make way to accommodate the personnel changes.

Ardrahan man and New York jet-setter Glynn came on with 41 minutes played the last day and Donoghue will hope that his physical presence from the get-go will work on Sunday.

Still suffering with Joe Canning’s injury blow, it’s been a mixed provincial championship for the Tribesmen thus far after a shaky win over Carlow and that draw with Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford.

The Cats, meanwhile, have bagged wins over Dublin and Carlow and Brian Cody has made just one change to his side.

Billy Ryan starts in place of Walter Walsh in the half-forward line, and that’s the sole switch to the hosts’ starting side that came out on top the last day.

Galway

1. Colm Callanan (Kinvara)

2. John Hanbury (Rahoon Newcastle)

3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore)

4. Aidan Harte (Gort)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore Maree)

7. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

8. Seán Loftus (Turloughmore)

9. David Burke (St. Thomas’) — captain

10. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

11. Jonathan Glynn (Ardrahan)

12. Adrian Tuohey (Beagh)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

14. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

Kilkenny:

1. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

6. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

9. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

10. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

11. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

12. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

13. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)

14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

15. Ger Aylward (Glenmore).

- The piece has been updated to reflect another change to the Galway team.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!