Galway cruise to Connacht final with 23-point hammering of Leitrim

Galway 4-20

Leitrim 0-9

John Fallon reporting from Pearse Stadium

GALWAY, AS EXPECTED, advanced to a Connacht final meeting with Roscommon on May 29 when they eased to victory over Andy Moran’s Leitrim at Pearse Stadium.

Leitrim battled bravely but Galway’s superiority told and they pulled away as they backed up their opening-round victory over Mayo with a big win.

Galway, having opted to take wind advantage, went in leading by 0-12 to 0-5 at half-time.

The sides were level three times in the opening 13 minutes as Leitrim started well against the breeze and won plenty of ball around midfield with Donal Wrynn prominent.

But then Paul Conroy and Cillian McDaid took control in the middle of the field and Galway began moving well and outscored Leitrim by five points to one in the next 15 minutes to lead by double scores, 0-8 to 0-4 after 28 minutes.

McDaid kicked three points for Galway and his partner Conroy got two by the break, with Rob Finnerty and Shane Walsh also finding the range.

Leitrim kept in touch with Ryan O’Rourke’s second point of the match but they went in trailing by seven.

Galway pulled clear three minutes after the restart when Patrick Kelly rifled the ball to the net after a free from distance from Walsh dropped short.

The sides twice exchanged points before Finnerty extended the lead with a good point to the left and then Kelly fisted home his second goal after good work by Walsh and Seán Kelly to lead by 2-15 to 0-7 after 52 minutes.

Niall Daly got their third goal eight minutes from after a deflection off Riordan O’Rourke as the Tribesmen eased their way to victory with Owen Gallagher finding the net deep into injury-time.

Scorers for Galway: Patrick Kelly 2-1, Shane Walsh 0-6 (0-5f), Rob Finnerty 0-3 (0-1m), Niall Daly 1-0, Owen Gallagher 1-0, Cillian McDaid 0-3, Paul Conroy 0-2, John Daly 0-1, Finnian O Laoí 0-1, Dessie Conneely 0-1, Matthew Tierney 0-1, Johnny Heaney 0-1.

Scorers for Leitrim: Ryan O’Rourke 0-2 (0-1f), Keith Beirne 0-2, Donal Wrynn 0-1, Conor Dolan 0-1, Tom Prior 0-1, Riordan O’Rourke 0-1 (m), Ciaran Cullen 0-1.

Galway:

1 Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2 Liam Silke (Corofin), 3 Seán Kelly (Moycullen), 4 Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5 Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6 John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 7 Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

8 Paul Conroy (St James’) 9 Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbey)

10 Finnian Ó Laoí (An Spidéal), 14 Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 11 Matthew Tierney (Oughterard),

12 Johnny Heaney (Killannin),13 Rob Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra), 15 Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

Substitutes:

17 Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane) for Silke (blood 8-11)

21 Patrick Kelly (Mountbellew-Moylough) for Ó Laoí (blood 28-36)

Kelly for McHugh (36)

Owen Gallagher (Moycullen) for Heaney (49)

28 Niall Daly (Kilconly) for Tierney (50)

26 Tommo Culhane (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for Comer (58)

25 Dessie Conneely (Moycullen) for Conroy (60)

Leitrim:

1 Brendan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)

17 Conor Reynolds (Annaduff), 4 Paddy Maguire (Glencar Manorhamilton), 2 Mark Diffley (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

6 Shane Quinn (Mohill), 3 Donal Casey (Leitrim Gaels), 7 David Bruen (Leitrim Gaels) (Captain)

8 Donal Wrynn (Fenagh St Caillins), 9 Pearce Dolan (Aughawillan)

10 Conor Dolan (Glencar Manorhamilton), 11 Mark Plunkett (Aughawillan), 24 Ciaran Cullen (Aughnasheelin)

13 Ryan O’Rourke (Fenagh St Caillins), 14 Shane Moran (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins), 12 Riordan O’Rourke (Fenagh St Caillins)

Substitutes:

26 Tom Prior (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins) for Cullen (33)

23 Keith Beirne (Mohill) for Moran (36)

22 Dean McGovern (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins) for Dolan (43)

18 Cillian McGloin (Melvin Gaels) for Quinn (47)

21 Evan Sweeney (Glencar Manorhamilton) for Plunkett (58)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)