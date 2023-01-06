Finnerty's 2-7 helps All-Ireland finalists Galway book semi-final spot with 14-point win

Galway 3-21

Leitrim 1-13

John Fallon reports from the NUIG Connacht Air Dome

ALL-IRELAND FINALISTS Galway advanced to a FBD League semi-final showdown with Mayo next Saturday with a comprehensive 14 points win over Leitrim.

Pádraic Joyce’s men laid the foundation for the win in the opening half but Leitrim never gave up and there was just a point between them in the second-half exchanges.

Galway, with five of their All-Ireland final team starting, got on top from the outset and built up a 2-12 to 0-5 interval lead with some flowing football in front of a crowd of 1,200 at the Connacht Air Dome in Bekan.

Former All Star Ian Burke, back for his first game since the 2020 Connacht final, was sharp and involved in a lot of Galway scores but it was full-forward Rob Finnerty who led the way with the scores, shooting 1-6 in the opening half, with all but two of it coming from play.

The goal came after eight minutes after he was set by Burke to open up a 1-3 to 0-1 lead.

Leitrim’s opening three points came from placed balls from Keith Beirne and by the time Darragh Rooney kicked their first point from play after 26 minutes, they were 1-9 to 0-4 adrift as Galway dominated all the key positions.

Another free from Beirne was all Leitrim managed before the interval as Galway, with Cillian McDaid and John Maher on top in midfield, pulled away with debutant wing-back Daniel Flaherty and corner-back Johnny McGrath among the scorers.

There was a bad blow for Leitrim before the interval when Burke scrambled home a goal to push the lead at the break out to 13 points.

Paul Keaney pulled back a point after the restart for Leitrim which Galway sub Tomo Culhane cancelled shortly afterwards but Andy Moran’s men got a big boost when a good run by Jack Heslin was finished to the net by Barry McNulty after 40 minutes.

Beirne added another free moments later to cut the gap to nine points.

But that was as close as they got. Cathal Sweeney, Matthew Tierney and Finnerty quickly kicked points as both sides emptied their benches.

Five Galway subs managed to score after coming on as the Tribesmen continued to be full of running and it was no surprise when they got a third goal.

It came when Finnerty slotted home a penalty after 56 minutes after sub Brian Mannion was fouled just when it seemed he was poised to hit the net.

Veteran Paul Conroy, who made his debut back in 2008, came on and scored for Galway as they ran out deserved winners against a Leitrim side who battled to the end with Keith Beirne finishing the contest with ten points.

Scorers for Galway: Rob Finnerty 2-7 (1-0pen, 0-2f, 0-1m), Ian Burke 1-1, Tomo Culhane 0-2 (0-1f), J McGrath 0-1, D Flaherty 0-1, Cathal Sweeney 0-1, Matthew Tierney 0-1f, Johnny Heaney 0-1m, Barry McHugh 0-1f, Paul Conroy 0-1, Evan Murphy 0-1, Dylan Canney 0-1, Brian Mannion 0-1, Nathan Grainger 0-1.

Scorers for Leitrim: Keith Beirne 0-10 (0-7f, 0-2m), Barry McNulty 1-0,Paul Keaney 0-2 (0-1m), Darragh Rooney 0-1.

Galway

1 Bernard Power (Corofin)

2 Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane)

3 Sean Fitzgerald (Barna)

4 James Foley (Mountbellew/Moylough)

5 Dylan McHugh (Corofin)

6 Billy Mannion (Mountbellew/Moylough)

7 Daniel Flaherty (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

8 John Maher (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

9 Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbey)

10 Cathal Sweeney (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

11 Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

12 Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

13 Ian Burke (Corofin)

14 Rob Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

15 Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)

Substitutes:

21 Evan Murphy (Salthill/Knocknacarra) for Heaney (blood 10-17)

20 Matthew Barrett (Mountbellew/Moylough) for McDaid (half-time)

22 Tomo Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra) for McHugh (half-time)

21 Murphy for Flaherty (43)

17 Jack Kirrane (Milltown) for Foley (50)

24 Brian Mannion (Tuam Stars) for Burke (50)

19 Paul Conroy (St James) for Tierney (53)

23 Dylan Canney (Corofin) for Heaney (53)

18 Darragh Varley (Clonbur) for Billy Mannion (55)

16 Tadhg O’Malley (St Michael’s) for Power (55)

25 Nathan Grainger (Tuam Stars) for Finnerty (63)

Leitrim

1 Nevin O’Donnell (Shannon Gaels)

4 Adam Reynolds (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

6 Donal Casey (Leitrim Gaels)

2 Conor Reynolds (Annaduff)

24 Shane Quinn (Mohill)

5 Conor Farrell (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

7 Riordan O’Rourke (Fenagh St Caillins)

8 Paul Keaney (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

9 Donal Wrynn (Fenagh St Caillins)

10 Darragh Rooney (St Jude’s)

11 Jack Heslin (Gortletteragh)

12 Aiden Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)

13 Oisin McLoughlin (Fenagh St Caillins)

14 Keith Beirne (Mohill)

15 Evan Sweeney (Glencar Manorhamilton)

Substitutes:

19 Cillian McGloin (Melvin Gaels) for Farrell (blood 10-15)

18 Barry McNulty (Glencar Manorhamilton) for McLoughlin (half-time)

20 Domhnaill Flynn (Mohill) for S Quinn (half-time)

26 Tom Quinn (Castleknock) for A Reynolds (43)

19 McGloin for Farrell (43)

22 Michael McKiernan (Sean O’Heslin’s Ballinamore) for Sweeney (51)

25 Stephen McLoughlin (Fenagh St Caillins) for C Reynolds (67)

Referee: Aaron Clogher (Roscommon).

