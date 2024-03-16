Two late Niland frees ensures draw for Galway against 14-man Limerick

Galway 0-17

Limerick 0-17

Mike Finnerty reports from Pearse Stadium

GALWAY SHARPSHOOTER EVAN Niland shot two late frees in added time to earn the Tribesmen a share of the spoils against the All-Ireland champions at a wet and windy Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

However, despite playing for more than 50 minutes with an extra man, Henry Shefflin’s charges were unable to get the victory they needed to qualify for the Division 1 semi-finals.

Instead, Limerick produced a battling display after the dismissal of Shane O’Brien in the 26th minute to pick up a point that cemented their position at the top of the Group B table.

Galway deservedly led at the end of an enjoyable first half by 0-12 to 0-9, but the introduction of former Hurler of the Year, Diarmuid Byrnes, proved crucial in Limerick’s second half revival.

Byrnes shot five points from long-range frees and his accuracy, along with superb efforts from Tom Morrissey and Adam English, saw Limerick go 0-15 to 0-14 ahead in the 63rd minute.

Evan Niland did level the match for the fourth time a minute later but Limerick looked to have timed their late run well when substitute Gearoid Hegarty and the aforementioned Byrnes both hit points.

Henry Shefflin’s team stuck doggedly to their task though and, despite the absence of suspended duo Daithí Burke and Conor Whelan, they engineered two late chances which were converted by free-taker Evan Niland.

The sides were level three times in the opening ten minutes before a string of Galway scores from Ronan Glennon, Padraic Mannion and Evan Niland (free) eased the homeside ahead by 0-6 to 0-3.

But scores from David Reidy and Adam English kept the visitors in touch and the nip-and-tuck nature continued to leave Galway 0-8 to 0-7 up after 25 minutes.

However, Limerick were reduced to fourteen men a minute later when Shane O’Brien was red-carded by referee Thomas Walsh for pulling the helmet off Galway’s Seán Linnane.

The Tribesmen took full advantage of their numerical advantage in the closing stages of the half, outscoring Limerick by four points to two as Cathal Mannion, Evan Niland (free), David Burke and Gavin Lee all raised white flags.

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 0-6 (0-5f), Cathal Mannion 0-4, Gavin Lee 0-2, Ronan Glennon 0-2, Adrian Tuohey 0-1, Padraic Mannion 0-1, David Burke 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: Adam English 0-5, D Byrnes 0-5 (0-5f), Aaron Gillane 0-2 (0-2f), Tom Morrissey 0-2, David Reidy 0-1, Shane O’Brien 0-1, G Hegarty 0-1.

Galway

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort), 3. Fintan Burke (St Thomas), 4. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

5. Adrian Tuohey (Beagh), 6. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan), 7. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)

8. David Burke (St Thomas), 9. Seán Linnane (Turloughmore)

10. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge), 11. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 12. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

13. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas), 15. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

Subs:

24. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly) for Gavin Lee (50)

26. Jamie Ryan (Loughrea) for Joseph Cooney (57)

18. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields) for Adrian Tuohey (63)

21. Donal O’Shea (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for David Burke (68)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Fergal O’Connor (Effin), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare), 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca), 9. Barry Murphy (Doon)

10. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon), 15. Adam English (Doon)

Subs:

18. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell) for Colin Coughlan (35)

19. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh) for Seamus Flanagan (47)

25. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh) for Barry Murphy (47)

22. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s) for Aaron Gillane (57)

20. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock) for O’Connor (inj, 63)

21. Ronan Lyons (Monaleen) for M Casey (inj, 65)

24. Graeme Mulcahy for David Reidy (67)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

