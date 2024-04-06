Galway blast five goals past London to get Connacht three-in-a-row tilt off the mark

Galway 5-21

London 0-9

HOLDERS GALWAY GOT their Connacht SFC defence underway today with a commanding 27-point victory against London in Ruislip.

The Tribesmen, who are aiming to complete a provincial three-in-a-row this year, booked their place in the Connacht semi-finals after putting five goals past the Exiles courtesy of Paul Conroy, Cein Darcy, Cathal Sweeney and a brace from Tomo Culhane.

Pádraic Joyce’s men were 1-15 to 0-3 ahead by half-time although London made a bright start in the opening quarter to stay within four points of the visitors.

But Galway, who are still contending with a long list of injuries including star players Shane Walsh and Damien Comer, gradually made more use of the wind behind them to stretch their advantage as the half progressed. London created a goal opportunity in the first half through DJ O’Flaherty which could have offered a spark, but they were denied as they started to fade out of contention.

Sweeney’s goal sent Galway on their way for a comprehensive win, while substitute Culhane kicked his two goals within a minute of his introduction. However, he was withdrawn shortly after coming on as Joyce potentially faces more injury headaches this season.

Galway will face either Sligo or Leitrim in the semi-finals while London now prepare for the Tailteann Cup.

