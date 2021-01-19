BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 19 January 2021
Advertisement

Reigning All-Ireland champions Galway to face Mayo in Connacht opener

This year’s Connacht U20 and minor championship draws were made last night.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 8:02 AM
26 minutes ago 492 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5328841
Captain Jack Glynn lifts the trophy after the 2020 All-Ireland U20 football final.
Captain Jack Glynn lifts the trophy after the 2020 All-Ireland U20 football final.
Captain Jack Glynn lifts the trophy after the 2020 All-Ireland U20 football final.

THE REIGNING ALL-IRELAND U20 football champions Galway will take on Mayo in their opening game of this year’s championship.

Galway were pitted against their old rivals at the semi-final stage when the draw was made for the Connacht U20 championship last night. When the counties met at the U20 preliminary round stage last February, Galway progressed after a 3-2 penalty shootout win.

Roscommon were drawn to play Leitrim at the quarter-final stage with the winners there taking on Sligo at the other semi-final tie.

The draw for the Connacht minor championship also took place last night. Roscommon, the reigning champions in this grade, will meet Mayo in the quarter-final and the winners will advance to take on Galway. The other semi-final will see Sligo face Leitrim.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie