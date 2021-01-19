Reigning All-Ireland champions Galway to face Mayo in Connacht opener

THE REIGNING ALL-IRELAND U20 football champions Galway will take on Mayo in their opening game of this year’s championship.
Galway were pitted against their old rivals at the semi-final stage when the draw was made for the Connacht U20 championship last night. When the counties met at the U20 preliminary round stage last February, Galway progressed after a 3-2 penalty shootout win.
Roscommon were drawn to play Leitrim at the quarter-final stage with the winners there taking on Sligo at the other semi-final tie.
Draw for Connacht U-20 Championship made tonight, games at the Connacht GAA COE— Connacht GAA (@ConnachtGAA) January 18, 2021
QF Apr 3rd@RoscommonGAA v @LeitrimGAA
SF Apr 10th@sligogaa v Ros/Lei@Galway_GAA v @MayoGAA
Final April 16/17 #ConnachtGAA
Dates subject to change depending on restrictions.
The draw for the Connacht minor championship also took place last night. Roscommon, the reigning champions in this grade, will meet Mayo in the quarter-final and the winners will advance to take on Galway. The other semi-final will see Sligo face Leitrim.
The draw for the U-17 Connacht Football Championship made tonight. All games at the Connacht GAA COE— Connacht GAA (@ConnachtGAA) January 18, 2021
QF Apr 2nd@MayoGAA v @RoscommonGAA
SF Apr 9th@Galway_GAA v Mayo/Ros@sligogaa v @LeitrimGAA
Final Apr 13th#ConnachtGAA
Dates subject to change depending on restrictions
