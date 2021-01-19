Reigning All-Ireland champions Galway to face Mayo in Connacht opener

Captain Jack Glynn lifts the trophy after the 2020 All-Ireland U20 football final.

THE REIGNING ALL-IRELAND U20 football champions Galway will take on Mayo in their opening game of this year’s championship.

Galway were pitted against their old rivals at the semi-final stage when the draw was made for the Connacht U20 championship last night. When the counties met at the U20 preliminary round stage last February, Galway progressed after a 3-2 penalty shootout win.

Roscommon were drawn to play Leitrim at the quarter-final stage with the winners there taking on Sligo at the other semi-final tie.

Draw for Connacht U-20 Championship made tonight, games at the Connacht GAA COE



QF Apr 3rd@RoscommonGAA v @LeitrimGAA



SF Apr 10th@sligogaa v Ros/Lei@Galway_GAA v @MayoGAA



Final April 16/17 #ConnachtGAA



Dates subject to change depending on restrictions. — Connacht GAA (@ConnachtGAA) January 18, 2021

The draw for the Connacht minor championship also took place last night. Roscommon, the reigning champions in this grade, will meet Mayo in the quarter-final and the winners will advance to take on Galway. The other semi-final will see Sligo face Leitrim.

The draw for the U-17 Connacht Football Championship made tonight. All games at the Connacht GAA COE



QF Apr 2nd@MayoGAA v @RoscommonGAA



SF Apr 9th@Galway_GAA v Mayo/Ros@sligogaa v @LeitrimGAA



Final Apr 13th#ConnachtGAA

Dates subject to change depending on restrictions — Connacht GAA (@ConnachtGAA) January 18, 2021

