11 of Galway's All-Ireland final side named to start against Mayo

ELEVEN OF THE Galway team that started last year’s All-Ireland senior football final have been selected for tomorrow night’s Allianz football league clash against Mayo.

All-Star winner Liam Silke is now based in New Zealand and will miss the 2023 campaign, while club-mate Kieran Molloy is out with a cruciate ligament injury.

Shane Walsh has been tied up with club commitments for Kilmacud Crokes with attacking colleague Patrick Kelly the fourth player that started against Kerry last July, who is not named here.

The Kelly brothers, Eoghan and Paul, are both given starting places, with their other sibling Sean captaining the team from full-back. Their displays for Connacht club champions Maigh Cuilinn see them included, as is corner-forward Dessie Conneely. Wing-back Daniel O’Flaherty from Salthill-Knocknacarra also gets the nod for his league debut, the same distinction that Eoghan Kelly has for this encounter.

Padraic Joyce’s team travel to Castlebar for their opening Division 1 tie, throw-in at 7.30pm with live TV coverage on RTÉ 2.

Galway

1. Conor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales)

2. Eoghan Kelly (Moycullen), 3. Sean Kelly (Moycullen), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 7. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

10. Paul Kelly (Moycullen), 11. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 12. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15. Dessie Conneely (Moycullen)