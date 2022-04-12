Membership : Access or Sign Up
MacHale Park to host Connacht clash between Mayo and Galway following resurfacing work

The sides will meet at the Castlebar venue on 24 April.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 12 Apr 2022, 9:55 AM
MacHale Park [file photo].
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MACHALE PARK HAS been confirmed as the venue to host the Connacht SFC quarter-final between Mayo and Galway on Sunday, 24 April.

There were concerns that the grounds would not be ready in time to stage the fixture after it was unavailable for use during the league due to resurfacing work.

This forced James Horan’s side to play their Division 1 games in neutral venues outside the county, as there are no other grounds in Mayo with a large enough capacity to meet the demand.

But Connacht GAA has this morning announced that the crunch tie will take place at the stadium in Castlebar.

Both Galway and Mayo will square off in the provincial tie having both suffered defeats in League deciders at Croke Park. Mayo were outgunned by Kerry in the Division 1 final while Galway lost out to neigbours Roscommon in Division 2.

