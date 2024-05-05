Nerveless Gleeson kicks monstrous free to seal Galway three-in-a-row after Connacht thriller

Galway 0-16

Mayo 0-15

Kevin Fallon reports from Pearse Stadium

GOALKEEPER CONNOR GLEESON was the hero for Galway as he kept his nerve to steer a free from 50 metres into the wind in the sixth minute of added time to capture the Connacht SFC title in a gripping finish.

Galway came from two points down going into added time to secure their 50th Connacht title and complete a three-in-a-row for the first time in 40 years.

Mayo, who had not lost a Connacht final to Galway since 2008, seemed poised for victory when they edged two points in front in the dying moments, but they were unable to close the deal against their arch rivals.

Galway manager Padráic Joyce made two late changes with Cathal Sweeney and Kieran Molloy starting instead of Shane Walsh and John Maher but both of these switches were reversed before the interval.

Mayo manager Kevin McStay was forced to replace injured captain Paddy Durcan, with Eoghan McLaughlin replacing him in the half-back line with Mayo opting to play against the breeze in the opening half.

Galway, with just 34% possession, never managed to get ahead in the opening half, twice drawing level as Mayo set the tone as they built a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after 15 minutes with points from Matthew Ruane, Ryan O’Donoghue and Fergal Boland after Rob Finnerty had responded with a free for Galway after six minutes.

Damien Comer was Galway’s main threat and caused David McBrien plenty of trouble with the Mayo defender picking up a yellow card as he tried to contain the targetman.

Comer pointed and was then fouled for Finnerty to level after 18 minutes with his second free but then Mayo, who onloy converted seven of 15 chances in the opening half, hit three in a row, two of them built from deep after John Daly was blocked and then a Comer free from the left dropped short.

Mayo may them pay as Donnacha McHugh, Tommy Conroy and another free from O’Donoghue to lead by 0-6 to 0-3.

Finnerty pulled back an excellent point from play on the right and after O’Donoghue responded with a mark, Galway sprung Walsh but it was Finnerty who reduced the margin with a free after Comer was again fouled to leave it 0-7 to 0-5 at the break.

The possession stat was reversed in the opening eight minutes of the second-half as Galway, with 66% possession in that spell, drew level with points from Comer and Johnny Heaney, but they should have hit the front when Maher burst through but his shot was blocked on the line by Rory Brickenden, who managed to push the ball upwards as Liam Silke raced in but goalkeeper Reape recovered and won a free out.

Galway hit the front for the first time shortly afterwards with a free from Finnerty after another foul on Comer, but Mayo responded and picked off four in a row, two of them from placed balls from O’Donoghue, another from Ruane and one from Jordan Flynn to lead by 0-11 to 0-8 after 52 minutes.

But Galway hit back, with their subs making a big impact as Maher, Walsh and Matthew Tierney made a big impact. Galway hit the next four points, two efforts from Finnerty and a free from distance by goalkeeper Gleeson tying the sides at 0-11 apiece after 61 minutes before Walsh drilled one over with his left foot to edge the Tribesmen in front.

Cillian O’Connor, who had been drafted off the bench along with brother Diarmuid, levelled and then Mayo pushed for home as points from Ruane and Conroy left them leading by two at the start of five minutes of added time.

Galway didn’t panic. Finnerty reduced the margin after 73 minutes with his eighth point, then Walsh pointed a free after sub Daniel O’Flaherty was fouled to level and from the kickout, the Tribesmen crowded Conor Loftus and forced the free which Gleeson came forward to write himself into history.

Galway scorers: Rob Finnerty 0-8 (0-5f), Shane Walsh 0-3 (0-1f), Connor Gleeson 0-2f, Damien Comer 0-2, Johnny Heaney 0-1.

Mayo scorers: Ryan O’Donoghue 0-6 (0-4f, 0-1m), Matthew Ruane 0-3, Tommy Conroy 0-2, Fergal Boland 0-1, Donnacha McHugh 0-1, Jordan Flynn 0-1, Cillian O’Connor 0-1.

Galway:

1 Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales)

2 Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 4 Jack Glynn (Claregalway), 3 Seán Fitgerald (Bearna)

5 Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 7 Liam Silke (Corofin), 6 John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

8 Paul Conroy (St. James’), 12 Cein Darcy (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

9 Seán Kelly (Moycullen), 22 Kieran Molloy (Corofin), 10 Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

13 Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14 Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 21 Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

Subs:

11 John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for Molloy (21)

15 Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes) for Sweeney (33)

25 Matthew Tierney (Oughterard) for Heaney (52)

17 Séan Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann) for Fitzgerald (65)

19 Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for Daly (70)

Mayo:

1 Colm Reape (Knockmore)

4 Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 6 David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 3 Rory Brickenden (Westport)

20 Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport), 2 Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 8 Stephen Coen (Hollymount Carramore)

12 Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 9 Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

7 Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels), 11 Fergal Boland (Aghamore), 10 Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

14 Tommy Conroy (The Neale), 13 Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 15 Ryan O’Donoghue (Béal an Mhuirtead)

Subs:

22 Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintuber) for Boalnd (45)

21 Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber) for O’Shea (54)

17 Enda Hession (Garrymore) for Flynn (58)

18 Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers) for Coyne (65)

26 Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels) for Carney (70)

Referee: David Gough (Meath).

