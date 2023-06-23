Kelly and Comer start for Galway while O'Connor named on Mayo bench

DAMIEN COMER AND Seán Kelly have both been named in the Galway team set to take on Mayo in Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final clash at Pearse Stadium.

Moycullen’s Kelly had been an injury concern for Padraic Joyce’s side after coming off late in the defeat to Armagh last week, but is named to start at full-back.

Comer is named at full-forward having sat out the game in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Mayo Senior Football panel has been named for Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Championship preliminary quarter final against Galway in Pearse Stadium at 3pm.



Meanwhile two-time All Star Cillian O’Connor returns to the Mayo bench. The Ballintubber forward has been recovering from a hamstring injury and missed Mayo’s defeat to Cork last weekend.

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore)

2. John McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Sean Kelly (Moycullen), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Cian Hernon (Barna), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough), 7. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’) 9. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 11. Peter Cooke (Moycullen), 12. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

13. Ian Burke (Corofin), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 4. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 6. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber), 11. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. James Carr (Ardagh), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Beal an Mhuirthead)

