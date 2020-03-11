2 changes as Corofin pair drop out of Galway team to face Mayo

Cillian McDaid is one of two players introduced.

MAYO ARRIVE IN Salthill this weekend in desperate need of a result and Padraic Joyce makes two changes to the Galway team from the win over Meath in the previous round.

James Horan’s side are currently two points from safety and avoiding defeat against their neighbours is paramount to their chances of Division 1 survival.

Cillian McDaid and Rob Finnerty come into the starting XV as Corofin duo Liam Silke and Martin Farragher drop out.

Finnerty completes an in-form full-forward line alongside captain Shane Walsh and Adrian Varley.

The game at Pearse Stadium throws-in at 2pm on Sunday.

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Sean Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

3. Sean Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann)

4. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

7. Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbeyknockmoy)

8. Ronan Steede (Corofin)

9. Tom Flynn (Athenry)

10. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)

11. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

12. Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra)

14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

15. Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)

