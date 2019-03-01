This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Galway make two changes to their forward line ahead of Mayo clash in Castlebar

Kevin Walsh has named his starting team for tomorrow night.

By Emma Duffy Friday 1 Mar 2019, 9:01 AM
47 minutes ago 823 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4518831
Eamonn Brannigan starts in the forward line.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Eamonn Brannigan starts in the forward line.
Eamonn Brannigan starts in the forward line.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GALWAY FOOTBALL MANAGER Kevin Walsh has named two changes to his side as they prepare for a Division 1 National Football League visit to their neighbours Mayo tomorrow.

The Tribesmen, who came out on top in the Connacht rivals’ league and championship meetings last year, face Mayo at Elvery’s McHale Park, Castlebar in tomorrow evening’s Round 5 meeting (throw-in 7.15pm).

St Michael’s star Eamonn Brannigan and Headfort’s Padraic Cunningham both start in the forward line this time around while Shane Walsh and Sean Kelly drop to the bench.

Galway will be hoping to get back on track in the top tier after a narrow defeat to Kerry last week, that coming after wins over Cavan and Monaghan and a defeat to Jim Gavin’s Dublin.

Mayo, meanwhile, have yet to show their hand but James Horan will be looking for his charges to get back on track after the Sky Blues interrupted their winning start in Croke Park last week.

Tomorrow’s game forms part of a double-header, with the two counties ladies’ sides going head-to-head at 5.15pm.

Galway

1. Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)
3. Sean Andy O Ceallaigh (Naomh Anna, Leitrin Mór)
4. David Wynne (Maigh Cuillin)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)
6. Gareth Bradshaw (Maigh Cuillin)
7. Johnny Heaney (Kilannin)

8. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)
9. Ciarán Duggan (Annaghdown)

10. Michael Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)
11. Jonathan Duane (St James’)
12. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)

13. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)
14. Padraig Cunningham (Headford)
15. Antaine Ó Laoí (An Spidéal)

