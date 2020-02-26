This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All-Ireland club winner comes into Galway team to face Meath

Martin Farragher will make his first league start for the county.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 10:00 AM
Corofin's Martin Farragher during the All-Ireland club final.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

MARTIN FARRAGHER WILL make his first league start for Galway against Meath in Sunday’s Division 1 tie at Navan.

Farragher comes into the team at corner forward in place of Robert Finnerty for what will be his fourth competitive appearance for the Tribesmen at senior level.

John Daly returns to the half-back line in place of Gary McDonnell as Liam Silke moves to the wing, while Tom Flynn starts at midfield instead of Cein Darcy.

Galway are top of the league table after four games while Meath sit at the foot of the table.

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Sean Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)
3. Sean Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann)
4. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

5. Liam Silke (Corofin)
6. John Daly  (Mountbellew-Moylough)
7. Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbeyknockmoy)

8. Ronan Steede (Corofin)
9. Tom Flynn (Athenry)

10. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)
11. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)
12. Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

13. Martin Farragher (Corofin)
14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
15. Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)

