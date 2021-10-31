Galway champions exit, McNamee goal rescues Rhode, Cuala knocked out in Dublin hurling

Updated 21 minutes ago
THERE WILL BE new senior football champions in Galway this year after Moycullen, who won their first title last year, were knocked out by Mountbellew-Moylough at the semi-final stage today.
In a repeat of last year’s decider, Mountbellew-Moylough turned the tables to claim a five-point success with their goalscoring ability proving crucial as they won out 3-12 to 0-16.
They’ll face a familiar opponent in the decider with recent All-Ireland club champions Corofin back in the decider after they had 12 points to spare over Killannin in today’s other semi-final.
In Offaly, Niall McNamee was the hero for Rhode as the veteran forward scored a goal with the last kick of the game to rescue a draw against Tullamore in the county senior football final.
It finished 1-8 apiece in a game where Rhode operated with 14 men for long stages after Alan McNamee was sent-off in the first half. Aaron Leavy’s early goal helped Tullamore go in front 1-4 to 0-4 at the interval and they were in front 1-7 to 0-5 at the water break before Rhode pegged them back late on.
In Dublin, there will be a novel senior hurling final contested by Kilmacud Crokes and Na Fianna after their semi-final successes this afternoon in Parnell Park.
Kilmacud Crokes took down reigning champions Cuala by 1-18 to 1-13 in the second semi-final tie. A late Sean Moran goal for Cuala was a consolation score as Kilmacud Crokes were in control, an early Ronan Hayes goal helping them go ahead 1-7 to 0-8 at the interval.
Na Fianna had 11 points to spare over Lucan Sarsfields in the first game, winning out by 1-20 to 0-12. They were ahead 1-12 to 0-6 at half-time, Colin Currie scoring their goal.
Meanwhile Coalisland qualified to face Dromore in the Tyrone senior football decider after they had one point to spare, 3-6 to 0-14, over Errigal Ciarán in today’s semi-final in Pomeroy.
Coalisland delivered victory in dramatic style with three goals in the final quarter after they trailed 0-10 to 0-5 at the second-half water break. Jason Carberry and Tiernan Quinn, the latter from a penalty, both netted to leave it 0-13 to 2-5 before Brian Toner’s 56th minute goal edged Coalisland in front.
Darragh McAnenly tied the teams with an Errigal Ciarán point before Cormac O’Hagan’s injury-time free sent Coalisland into the final.
Results
Galway SFC semi-finals
- Corofin 1-19 Killannin 0-10
- Mountbellew-Moylough 3-12 Moycullen 0-16
Offaly SFC final
- Rhode 1-8 Tullamore 1-8
Dublin SHC semi-finals
- Kilmacud Crokes 1-18 Cuala 1-13
- Na Fianna 1-20 Lucan Sarsfields 0-12
Tyrone SFC semi-final
- Coalisland 3-6 Errigal Ciarán 0-14
Carlow SFC quarter-finals
- Bagenalstown Gaels 1-9 Tinryland 1-7
- Palatine 1-7 Mount Leinster Rangers 0-13
Westmeath SFC semi-finals
- Garrycastle 3-12 The Downs 3-7
- St Loman’s Mullingar 2-14 Coralstown Kinnegad 1-13
Laois SFC semi-finals
- Portlaoise 1-17 Ballyroan Abbey 0-6
- Portarlington 0-10 Emo 0-4
Wexford SFC quarter-finals
- Gusserane O’Rahillys 0-14 Castletown 1-9
- Starlights 2-6 HWH Bunclody 1-10
Wicklow SFC semi-final
- Blessington 0-17 Rathnew 2-6
Derry SFC semi-final
- Watty Grahams Glen 3-19 The Loup 0-5
Fermanagh SFC semi-final
- Enniskillen Gaels 2-9 Belnaleck 0-7
Antrim SFC semi-finals
- St Mary’s Aghagallon 1-19 Roger Casements Portglenone 1-18
- Kickhams Creggan 0-16 Cargin 2-7
