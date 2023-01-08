Niland grabs 0-17 as three-goal Galway make winning start to 2023

Galway 3-27

Westmeath 0-20

John Fallon reports at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe

GALWAY GOT THEIR 2023 campaign up and running when an understrength side still had too much firepower for Westmeath in a good Walsh Cup workout for both sides at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe.

The final scoreline was harsh on a battling Westmeath side but Galway had more options in attack and a much great spread of scorers.

The two free-takers were in superb form with Evan Niland finishing with 0-17 for Galway, while Killian Doyle landed 0-12 for Westmeath.

The sides were level six times during the opening half but Galway struck for the opening goal to lead by 1-11 to 0-11 at the end of an entertaining opening half.

Doyle struck 0-8 for Westmeath in that opening half, seven of them from frees, as he continued the form which earned him an All Star nominee last year.

Galway, fielding just a handful of last year’s championship team, had seven different scorers in the opening half with their hardest working forward Conor Whelan, skippering the side for this clash, the only member of the attack not to score before the break.

But the Kinvara man was involved in setting up several scores, including the goal which edged them ahead at the break when soloed through and debutant Martin McManus from Loughrea supplied a sublime finish.

Westmeath failed to make a couple of goal chances count, with Galway creating the space to pick off points from play.

Galway got on top after the restart with Niland continuing to shoot points from placed balls before McManus got in for his second goal to open up a 2-16 to 0-13 lead after 46 minutes.

Doyle continued to respond but they never looked like getting the goal they needed to mount a comeback.

And it was Galway who finished strongly with Mark Kennedy getting their third goal three minutes from time to seal an impressive win.

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 0-17 (0-14f, 0-2 ‘65s), Martin McManus 2-1, Donal O’Shea 0-3, Mark Kennedy 1-0, Adrian Tuohey 0-2, Gearoid McInerney 0-1, Sean Linnane 0-1, John Cooney 0-1, Conor Whelan 0-1, Declan McLoughlin 0-1.

Scorers for Westmeath: Killian Doyle 0-12 (0-10f, 0-1 ’65), Niall O’Brian 0-2, Mark Cunningham 0-1, Shane McGovern 0-1, Joey Boyle 0-1, Eoin Keyes 0-1, Rian Holding 0-1, Jack Gallagher 0-1.

Galway:

1 Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2 Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)

3 Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree)

4 Eoin Lawless (Athenry)

5 Shane Ryan (Clarinbridge)

6 Adrian Tuohey (Beagh)

7 TJ Brennan (Claribridge)

8 Ronan Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

9 Sean Linnane (Turloughmore)

10 John Cooney (Sarsfields)

11 Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

12 Donal O’Shea (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

13 Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

14 Martin McManus (Loughrea)

15 Declan McLoughlin (Portumna)

Substitutes:

23 Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea) for Ryan (45)

21 Mark Kennedy (Clarinbridge) for Whelan (49)

19 Sean O’Hanlon (Turloughmore) for Lawless (59)

20 Kevin Hanney (Killimor) for Cooney (61)

Westmeath:

1 Noel Conaty (Lough Lene Gaels)

2 Darragh Egerton (Clonkill)

4 Conor Shaw (Brownstown)

5 Jack Galvin (Cullion)

10 Kevin Regan (Cullion)

7 Shane Clavin (Castletown Geoghegan)

6 Peadar Scally (Clonkill)

8 Mark Cunningham (Ringtown)

9 Shane McGovern (Crookewood)

13 Niall O’Brien (Castletown Geoghegan)

11 Killian Doyle (Raharney)

12 Joey Boyle (Raharney)

22 Shane Williams (Lough Lene Gaels)

14 Niall Mitchell (Clonkill)

15 David Williams (Lough Lene Gaels)

Substitutes:

17 Aaron Craig (St Oliver Plunketts) for Scally (half-time)

27 Rian Holding (Clonkill) for Galvin (46)

23 Eoin Keyes (Raharney) for D Williams (47)

21 Peter Clarke (Castletown Geoghegan) for S Williams (49)

19 Plunkett Maxwell (Castletown Geoghegan) for Cunningham (55)

20 Eamon Cuneen (Raharney) for McGovern (60)

25 Eoin Daly (Lough Lene Gaels) for Boyle (60)

24 David Devine (Castlepollard) for Doyle (63)

18 Conor Gaffney (Castlepollard) for Egerton (63)

26 Jack Gallagher (Castletown Geoghegan) for O’Brien (65)

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly).

