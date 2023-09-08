Galway on the brink of title triumph after latest win

GALWAY UNITED beat Bray Wanderers 4-1 at the Carlisle Grounds this evening to edge closer to a title triumph.

John Caulfield’s side need just four points from their final six matches to become First Division champions and gain promotion to the top flight.

The win was not as easily achieved as the scoreline suggests.

Stephen Walsh gave the visitors the lead just after the half-hour mark but Harry Groome equalised five minutes before the break.

A David Hurley penalty midway through the second half restored Galway’s advantage, but they were made to sweat in the dying stages.

It was only when Walsh scored two goals in quick succession in stoppage time to complete a hat-trick that his side made sure of the victory.

Second-place Waterford did their best to delay Galway’s celebrations, as they won 4-0 away to second-from-bottom Finn Harps.

Darragh Power gave the Blues a 24th-minute lead before two goals within 10 minutes of the restart courtesy of Cameron Cresswell and Dean McMenamy had Keith Long’s men coasting.

McMenamy put further gloss on the scoreline in the 67th minute as his side saw out a comfortable win.

Elsewhere, Wexford earned a come-from-behind 2-1 victory away to Treaty United to consolidate fifth and a spot in the playoff places.

Ben O’Riordan gave the hosts the lead just before half-time.

However, Danny Furlong equalised with 18 minutes remaining before Kian Corbally scored the winner seven minutes later.

Finally, bottom-of-the-table Kerry FC avoided defeat for just the sixth time this season.

Billy Dennehy’s men earned a scoreless draw with sixth-place Longford, whose hopes of securing a spot in the players suffered a setback.

The final game of the weekend sees third play fourth, as Cobh Ramblers host Athlone Town on Saturday (kick-off: 7.45pm).