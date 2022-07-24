Padraic Joyce: 'How they got a free when the game was 16 points apiece, I couldn't get over it'

GALWAY BOSS PADRAIC Joyce hailed his players for the huge challenge they produced in today’s All-Ireland final but revealed he could not understand how there was a free awarded against defender John Daly at a crucial late stage in the game.

With the teams tied at 0-16 apiece, referee Sean Hurson awarded a free in to Kerry which was converted by David Clifford, after Daly was challenged by Killian Spillane.

“I said to the players, to a man, I am really proud of them from where we have come from, where we were to where we are now as a group.

“The dressing-room in there is really hurting and I know everyone in the room, nobody gave us a chance in the match. But look it, we knew we had a great chance and bitterly disappointed that we had come so close.

“To me, the most important and crucial part of the game is how they got a free when the game was 16 points apiece. I couldn’t get over it. From where I was standing, looked to be like Damien Comer was pushed in the back and it should have been a free out and then he gave a free against John Daly for apparently holding his hand.

“John Daly had the ball in his hand, trying to get out. The reason his hand was up high was to stop the Kerry fella’s hand from going around his neck, which is what happened. Can’t get over it.

“Those frees are like tap-overs for the likes of Clifford. It was a two-point swing for us, we had the momentum at that stage.

“Thought we played very, very well. Played football to try and win the game. Credit has to go to our defence, Liam Silke was outstanding at centre-back, kept Sean O’Shea very quiet. Jack Glynn was immense on Paudie Clifford.

A dejected Damien Comer after the match. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“We had a foothold in the game. I know we lost a few kick-outs and stuff, but we fought our way into the game. They have the spirit back, bit of proudness again in Galway. Brilliant support, probably out-numbered Kerry 2-1.”

Galway had two standout performers in midfielder Cillian McDaid and attacker Shane Walsh.

“He (Shane) was exceptional, in fairness to him. He kicked nine points, left foot and right foot. We probably should have got a little bit more ball to him towards the end of the game, but he was exceptional.

“I know he was questioned about not scoring from play the last couple of games, but he played to a system and a gameplan that we had. Today he did the same thing, but we played him higher up top today and he did untold damage up there. He was really, really good.

Cillian McDaid and Graham O'Sullivan. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“(Cillian) was exceptional on the attacking side, he kicked three or four scores, kicked one or two wide as well. But he was exceptional, fought for everything. Put his body on the line and had an exceptional year, has been injury free all year.

“Look it, lads to be honest, I can’t fault our players out there. To a man, they were exceptional. It was a bitter lesson for us. We are very disappointed. There is nobody in that dressing-room happy we lost by a few points. We came up to win the Sam Maguire and we didn’t. We are just gutted.”

Joyce agreed Galway football’s next challenge is to use this as something to build on.

“The county needs to use (this) as a springboard, there is a lot of good, ambitious young players in the group. And even our older players aren’t that old. We need to use it to come back stronger and see what departments we can get better in.

“Since the 8th of December last year, I started training these fellas and I can’t fault them for any bit of effort. They trained when they were supposed to train and played when they are supposed to play. They just fell short at the end of the day and it is a huge lesson for us but we are using it as a springboard to create something special going forward.

“To a man, they are a credit to their families and their clubs and I couldn’t speak highly enough of them, they are a great bunch.”

