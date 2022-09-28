County final rematch the stand-out tie in Galway football quarter-final draw

THE GALWAY QUARTER-final draw has produced a repeat of the 2021 decider with Mountbellow-Moylough paired with Corofin.

The draw was made after a dramatic night of action at Duggan Park. Annaghdown needed to win by 12 points or more to advance to the final eight and secured a 1-17 to 0-8 victory over Barna thanks to a late long-range free from goalkeeper James Healy.

Annaghdown progress to play St Michael’s in the quarter-final. Mountbellow-Moylough, who claimed their first Galway SFC since 1986 last year, will defend their crown against beaten 2021 finalists Corofin.

Here is the line up for the Bon Secours Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals, games to take place on weekend of 8/9 October. pic.twitter.com/PaPV9KYA1L — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) September 27, 2022

2020 county champions Moycullen topped their group and play Claregalway. John O’Mahony’s Salthill/Knocknacarra take on Tuam Stars.

All games will be played on the weekend of 8-9 October.

Galway senior football quarter-finals