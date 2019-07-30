Saltonstall reigns supreme to land Premier Handicap in Galway

SALTONSTALL GRABBED THE limelight and put trainer Ado McGuinness on the big race scoreboard at the Galway festival when landing the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Premier Handicap under Colin Keane.

Colin Keane on Saltonstall. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Formerly owned by Godolphin, the winner was bought by Stephen Thorpe, assistant to McGuinness, for €44,000 at Goffs in November.

This lucrative victory was his first for McGuinness and owners James, David and Mark Dooley from Manchester and Bart O’Sullivan, who sponsors McGuinness’s Co. Dublin yard.

“This was the plan and the owners were keen to come here,” McGuinness said after the race.

“He had bled a couple of times but we decided to take a chance on him and bought him. It’s paid off big time.”

Saltonstall, a 9-1 shot, is likely to return to Galway on Sunday for a tilt at the seven furlong Ahonoora Handicap.

- Brian Sheerin; for more visit the Racing Post