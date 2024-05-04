Galway United continue to set pace in front of record crowd

SOME 2,861 FANS paid into Eamonn Deacy Park to watch league leaders Galway United beat DLR Waves 4-0.

New Attendance Record 👏



2,861 in attendance at Eamonn Deacy Park today to see Galway United beat DLR Waves in the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division! Unreal 🔥#WLOI | @GalwayUnitedFC pic.twitter.com/3WERKu28mK — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) May 4, 2024

Advertisement

The new record Women’s Premier Division attendance saw goals from Jenna Slattery, who scored from the penalty spot, Lynsey McKey, Jamie Erickson and Aoibheann Costello. Galway are four points clear.

Shelbourne got the better of Bohemians, 1-0, thanks to a superb strike from Noelle Murray in a keenly contested Dublin derby.

🎥 | GOAL!



Oh my word Noelle Murray 😳



Shels are ahead at Tolka Park!#WLOI | #SHEBOH pic.twitter.com/MqMh9E0T3E — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) May 4, 2024

Peamount United heaped more misery on Shamrock Rovers, who have now gone five games without a win, by registering a 2-0 victory over their Dublin rivals. Erin McLaughlin found the net twice for Peamount as they moved to fourth spot, level with Athlone.

Wexford Youths earned their first win of the season in some style, a Ciara Rossiter hat-trick and a goal from Ellen Molloy helping them to a 4-1 victory over Sligo Rovers.

Treaty United ran out 3-0 winners away to Cork City at Turner’s Cross.