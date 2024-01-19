Roscommon lift first silverware under Davy Burke with huge win over experimental Galway

Galway 0-13

Roscommon 2-25

Mark Walsh reports from Connacht GAA AirDome

ROSCOMMON HAD THEIR first bit of silverware under Davy Burke secured at half-time of this FBD League final.

The Rossies held a 1-14 to 0-6 interval lead against a developmental Galway side. Eoin McCormack burst through the Galway cover for a ninth-minute goal, and the half continued in a similar pattern as ten different Roscommon players made their way onto the scoresheet.

Roscommon full-forward Cathal Heneghan, who went to secondary school in the North Galway town of Dunmore, kicked a clutch of fine points from play, while Adam McDermott, Conor Cox, Cian Connolly Diarmuid Murtagh, Ciarán Lennon, Dylan Ruane, Niall Higgins and Donie Smith also registered. The Smith brothers, Enda and Donie, and Niall Daly were introduced for Roscommon prior to the break.

Five of Galway’s six first-half scores on the astro turf inside the Dome came from Cillian Ó Curraoin, Galway’s best player on the night. Ó Curraoin tagged on five more points in the second period. Liam Costello, Antoine Ó Laoi and Céin Darcy were Galway’s other point scorers in the game.

Roscommon’s opening four points after the break were kicked off the left boots of Heneghan, Declan Kelly and Andrew Glennon (two).

Enda Smith opened his legs out the longer the second half progressed to show those in attendance a few glimpses of why he was a worthy All-Star winner last year, and the Boyle man palmed Roscommon’s second goal to the net in minute 67.

Roscommon captain Diarmuid Murtagh collected the Paddy Francis Dwyer Cup for the sixth time in the county’s history after the final whistle.

Advertisement

Scorers for Roscommon: Eoin McCormack and Enda Smith 1-0 each, Cathal Heneghan, Dylan Ruane (1m), and Donie Smith (2f) 0-3 each, Ciaran Lennon, Adam McDermott, Andrew Glennon, Daire Cregg (1f), and Conor Cox (2f) 0-2 each, Senan Lambe, Declan Kenny, Jack Duggan, Cian Connolly, Niall Higgins, and Diarmuid Murtagh (f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Cillian Ó Curraoin 0-10 (7f, 1×45), Céin D’Arcy, Liam Costello, and Antaine Ó Laoi (f) 0-1 each.

ROSCOMMON

1. Conor Carroll

4. Caelim Keogh, 3. Luke Glennon, 2. Patrick Gavin

5. Niall Higgins, 6. Evan Flynn, 7. Eoin McCormack

8. Keith Doyle, 9. Dylan Ruane

10. Cian Connolly, 11. Diarmuid Murtagh (captain), 12. Ciarán Lennon

15. Conor Cox, 14. Cathal Heneghan, 13. Adam McDermott

Subs:

Enda Smith for Murtagh (23)

Andrew Glennon for Cox (24)

Donie Smith for Connolly (32)

Niall Daly for McCormack (34)

Declan Kenny for Keogh (34)

Colm Lavin for Carroll (HT)

David Murray for L Glennon (HT)

Jack Duggan for McDermott (40)

Senan Lambe for Heneghan (45)

Colin Walsh for Flynn (55)

Daire Cregg for Doyle (60).

GALWAY

1. Oran Burke

2. Liam Boyle, 3. Billy Mannion, 4. Daragh Varley

5. Cian Monaghan, 6. Jack Kirrane (captain), 7. Daniel O’Flaherty

8. Ciaran Brady, 9. Céin Darcy

10. Ryan Monaghan, 11, Antaine Ó Laoi, 12. Jack O’Neill

13. Liam Costello, 14. Charlie Power, 15. Cillian Ó Curraoin

Subs:

Rory Cunningham for O’Neill (29)

Diarmuid Kilcommins for O’Flaherty (34),

Gerard Davoren for Ó Laoi (40)

Donal Hunt for C Monaghan (40)

Shane McGrath for Costello (42)

Mark Colleran for Power (52)

Conor Rafferty for Brady (52).

Referee: Michael McGirl (Leitrim)