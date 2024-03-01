Advertisement
Paul Conroy is selected to start for Galway. Ben Brady/INPHO
Teamsheets

Galway and Roscommon name teams for weekend football league ties

Galway are away to Monaghan, while Roscommon travel to take on Mayo.
47 minutes ago

GALWAY AND ROSCOMMON have announced their starting sides for this weekend’s key GAA Division 1 football league games.

The Connacht pair are both in action as they seek the boost of league points to ease their relegation worries. Roscommon are away to Mayo tomorrow night in Castlebar at 7.30pm (live TG4), while Galway travel to Clones on Sunday afternoon to take on Monaghan at 3.15pm (live TG4).

Galway have named Paul Conroy and Rory Cunningham to start in their team  to face Monaghan, Cunningham did come off the bench in last Sunday’s defeat to Derry.

Ultan Harney is a notable inclusion on the bench for Roscommon’s game against Mayo, as he rejoins their squad, with Ronan Daly also listed amongst the replacements. There is one change to their defence with Niall Daly coming in for Conor Hussey.

Galway

1.. Conor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Seán Fitzgerald (Bearna), 4. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Arann)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough – captain), 7. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

8. Paul Conroy (St James), 9. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

10. Johnny Heaney (Killanin), 11. Cein Darcy (Ballyboden St-Enda’s, Dublin), 12. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14. Niall Daly (Kilconly), 15. Rory Cunningham (St Brendan’s)

Subs

  • 16. Oran Burke (Corofin)
  • 17. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)
  • 18. Liam Boyle (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)
  • 19. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)
  • 20. Eoghan Kelly (Moycullen)
  • 21. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)
  • 22. Ciaran Brady (Corofin)
  • 23. Cillian Ó Curraoin (Micheál Breathnach)
  • 24. Liam Ó Conghaile (An Spidéal)
  • 25.  Patrick Egan (Corofin)
  • 26.  Jack McCabe (Corofin)

Roscommon

1. Conor Carroll (Oranmore/Maree)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses), 3. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s), 4. Niall Higgins (Elphin)

5. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses), 6. Eoin McCormack (St Dominic’s), 7.Dylan Ruane (Michael Glaveys)

8. Enda Smith (Boyle), 9. Shane Cunnane (St Brigid’s),

10. Robbie Dolan (St Brigid’s), 11. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s), 12. Ruaidhri Fallon (St Brigid’s)

13. Donie Smith (Boyle), 14. Daire Cregg (Boyle), 15. James Fitzpatrick (Oran)

Subs

  • 16. Colm Lavin
  • 17. Patrick Gavin
  • 18. Conor Hussey
  • 19. Evan Flynn
  • 20. Tadhg O’Rourke 
  • 21.  Ultan Harney
  • 22. Ronan Daly
  • 23. Cathal Heneghan 
  • 24. Conor Cox
  • 25. Andrew Glennon
  • 26. Cian Connolly
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
