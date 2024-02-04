Galway and Roscommon finish with 14 men in low-scoring draw

Roscommon 0-9

Galway 0-9

Mark Walsh reports from Dr Hyde Park

THE DRAW BEING the fairest result is an old chestnut that can be applied to this meeting of Connacht neighbours. Roscommon and Galway picked up their first points of their respective Division 1 campaigns after a game that produced just eight points in open play, a gusting breeze making shooting into the scoreboard end of the Hyde a sizeably tough task.

Davy Burke reintegrated a trio of St Brigid’s players, Ben O’Carroll and Ruaidhrí Fallon starting and Roscommon captain Brian Stack entering the fray before half-time. Galway lined out with eight of the team that began the 2022 All-Ireland final absent, minus their latest injury victim in Shane Walsh.

Galway led early on playing into the wind through a Robert Finnerty fee and a fisted point from Cillian Ó Curraoin. Roscommon lost Ciarán Lennon to injury, and his replacement Conor Cox shot five of their first half points, four from frees.

Matthew Tierney converted superbly off the deck in minute 24, but it was Roscommon who finished the half stronger, Cox pointing twice in stoppage time to place his side into a 0-7 to 0-4 half-time lead.

Further frees from Finnerty and Ó Curraoin into the graveyard end goal drew Padraic Joyce’s team back to within the minimum, minutes after the restart. O’Carroll curled a lovely score between the posts and a free from Diarmuid Murtagh put the Rossies 0-9 to 0-6 in front with 52 minutes played.

Kieran Molloy and Tierney pointed from distance in return, and a Paul Conroy free in minute 63 was to be the game’s final score. Both sides ended the game with 14 men – Donie Smith receiving red and Galway debutant Jack McCabe black-carded in the final quarter.

Scorers for Roscommon: Conor Cox 0-5 (4f), Daire Cregg, Ruaidhrí Fallon, Ben O’Carroll, Diarmuid Murtagh (f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Cillian Ó Curraoin 0-3 (2f), Roberty Finnerty 0-2 (2f), Matthew Tierney 0-2 (1f), Kieran Molloy, Paul Conroy (f) 0-1 each.

Roscommon

1. Conor Carroll

26. Robbie Dolan, 4. Niall Higgins, 2. David Murray

5. Niall Daly, 7. Eoin McCormack, 17. Ruaidhrí Fallon

12. Enda Smith, 9. Dylan Ruane

10. Cian Connolly, 14. Daire Cregg, 15. Ciarán Lennon

20. Ben O’Carroll, 13. Diarmuid Murtagh, 11. Donie Smith



Subs:

Conor Cox for Lennon (10)

Brian Stack for Connolly (30)

Keith Doyle for Ruane (44)

James Fitzpatrick for Cregg (65)

Evan Flynn for Dolan (73)

Andrew Glennon for Murtagh (76).

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson

4. Eoghan Kelly, 3. Seán Fitzgerald, 2. Johnny McGrath

5. Dylan McHugh, 6. John Daly, 7. Seán Mulkerrin

8. Paul Conroy, 9. John Maher

10. Kieran Molloy, 11. Matthew Tierney, 12. Cathal Sweeney

15. Cillian Ó Curraoin, 14. Robert Finnerty, 13. Liam Ó Conghaile

Subs:

Johnny Heaney for Kelly (44)

Céin Darcy for Ó Curraoin (55)

Jack McCabe for Finnerty (62)

Patrick Egan for Mulkerrin (71).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).

