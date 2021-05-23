Walsh top scorer as Galway respond to Kerry beating with win over Roscommon

Galway 2-16

Roscommon 1-13

John Fallon reports from Tuam Stadium

GALWAY WON THEIR first match in 15 months as they bounced back from their heavy defeat to Kerry to secure their first win of the season at Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

These two will meet in the Connacht championship on 4 July, with Roscommon never looking like preventing a second loss in this campaign.

Roscommon captain Enda Smith opted to play with the wind but they found themselves 1-3 to 0-5 behind by the first water break, with Paul Kelly giving Galway a perfect start with a goal after three minutes after being set up by Damien Comer.

Comer and Shane Walsh added points to push Galway’s lead out to 1-5 to 0-5 after 20 minutes with Roscommon not using the wind advantage.

They managed only two points from play in the opening half. Ciarain Murtagh, who also kicked three frees in the opening half, got the first of them and captain Smith soloed through for a fine score nine minutes from the break.

Rob Finnerty was the standout performer for Galway in the opening half, one of three late changes made by Padraic Joyce as they tried to bounce back from the Kerry mauling.

The Salthill/Knocknacarra clubman kicked four points in the opening half, the first of them from a mark and then three from play, while Comer fisted over a rebound after Roscommon goalkeeper Colm Lavin had saved well from Walsh, leaving the Tribesman 1-7 to 0-8 ahead at the break.

Galway's Jack Glynn, Liam Silke and Sean O'Maoilchiarain with Donie Smith of Roscommon. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Three points from Walsh and another from Finnerty, with Donie Smith and Murtagh responding, left Galway leading by 1-11 to 0-10 after 47 minutes and they took a four points lead into the second water break after Walsh and Donie Smith exchanged points.

Donie Smith added a free to cut the gap to a goal with 13 minutes remaining but Comer landed a good effort to restore their four point advantage before Walsh pushed it out to five with a superb point from play.

Murtagh gave Roscommon hope when he fisted a Shane Killoran delivery to the net but then Galway found the net when Tomo Culhane fisted home after goalkeeper Lavin failed to deal with a delivery from another sub Dessie Conneely.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-7 (0-5f), Rob Finnerty 0-5 (0-1m), Tomo Culhane 1-1, Paul Kelly 1-0, Damien Comer 0-2, Johnny Heaney 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: Ciarain Murtagh 1-5 (0-4f), Donie Smith 0-7 (0-5f), Enda Smith 0-1.

Galway

1. Bernard Power (Corofin)

2. Sean Kelly (Moycullen), 3. Seán Mulkerrin (Aran Islands), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

20. Kieran Molloy (Corofin), 6. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 5. Liam Silke (Corofin)

13. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 9. Paul Conroy (St James’)

10. Paul Kelly (Moycullen), 11. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 26. Finnian Ó’Laoi (Spiddeal)

24. Robert Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra), 12. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michaels), 14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

Subs:

8. Peter Cooke (Moycullen) for P Kelly (42)

7. Johnny Heaney (Killannin) for Brannigan (49)

15. Dessie Conneely (Moycullen) for Finnerty (61)

25. Tomo Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra) for Tierney (61)

23. Ronan Steede (Corofin) for Comer (68)

17. Johnny Duane (St James’) for McHugh (70)

18. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars) for Molloy (70)

Roscommon

1. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses), 4. Gary Patterson (Michael Glaveys), 6. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

7. Brian Stack (St. Brigids), 5. Richard Hughes (Roscommon Gaels), 3. Sean Mullooly (Strokestown)

8. Eddie Nolan (St. Brigids), 9. Tadhg O’Rourke (Tulsk)

10. Conor Devaney (Kilbride), 15. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels), 12. Enda Smith (Boyle)

14. Donie Smith (Boyle), 11. Cian McKeon (Boyle), 13. Ciaran Murtagh (St. Faithleachs)

Subs



17. David Neary (Strokestown) for Patterson (29)

19. Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys) for Hughes (HT)

23. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleachs) for Devaney (HT)

21. Shane Killoran (Elphin) for McKeon (47)

24. Conor Cox (Listowel Emmett’s) for Cox (50)

22. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty) for Nolan (50)

25. Hubert Darcy (Padraig Pearses) for C Murtagh (67)

Referee: David Codrick (Meath).

