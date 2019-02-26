All-Ireland club finalists discover fate in Galway senior football championship draw

THE DRAW FOR the Galway SFC was made on Monday evening with reigning All-Ireland club champions Corofin drawn in Group C alongside 25-time winners Tuam Stars.
Damien Comer’s Annaghdown will also contest the group with Corofin, who are chasing a seventh county title in-a-row this year.
Corofin’s focus is on the St Patrick’s Day All-Ireland decider against Dr Crokes, before they turn their attention to the 2019 campaign.
Galway senior football championship
Group A: Salthill-Knocknacarra, Barna, St Michael’s, An Spideal, Milltown, Killererin
Group B: Corofin, Tuam Stars, Annaghdown, Claregalway, Leitir Mor, St James
Group C: Mountbellew-Moylough, Monivea-Abbey, Moycullen, Killannin, An Cheathru Rua, Caherlistrane
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS