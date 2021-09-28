Galway on track on to name new senior hurling boss by next week

GALWAY ARE CLOSING in on the appointment of their new senior hurling manager.

The Tribesmen are in the process of replacing Shane O’Neill, who departed after two seasons in charge following a championship campaign where they lost to Dublin and Waterford.

Galway chairman Pat Kearney says they’re confident a new manager will be unveiled by the first week in October, which would have them in place for the latter stages of the club championship.

The county’s hurling committee, led by Paul Bellew, are speaking with candidates this week with an official announcement anticipated next week.

“The negotiations are going on at the moment,” Kearney told The42. “The hurling chairman (Paul Bellew) set a date for it in early October and we’re hoping that deadline will be met.

“The clubs have nominations and the process has moved onto the next stage. Discussions are going on with interested parties this week.

“Paul Bellew has given an undertaking that the manager will be appointed by the first week in October.”

The county board gave clubs until 17 September to submit nominations for the position, with ‘declarations of interest’ also accepted by the county’s hurling committee.

Former Clare and Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald has expressed his interest in the role, but former Tribe manager Micheál Donoghue is considered to be the frontrunner for the position he vacated in 2019.

Other names such as Johnny Kelly, Brian Hanley and Jeffrey Lynskey were also linked with the job, however it’s believed to be Donoghue’s to lose.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The Clarinbridge man delivered the All-Ireland title in 2017, in addition to two Leinster crowns and a league title. His departure two years later following Galway’s Leinster SHC exit was a surprise, reportedly down to a rift with the county board.

The new manager will have to do without the championship’s all-time leading scorer Joe Canning, following his recent inter-county retirement.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!