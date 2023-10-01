Impressive St Thomas' to face Sarsfields in Galway semi-final

ST THOMAS’ REMAIN on course for a sixth Galway SHC title in a row after advancing to the semi-finals in impressive fashion.

They will face Sarsfields in a repeat of last year’s semi-final, while last season’s runners-up Loughrea will face the 2020 finalists Turloughmore in the other last four contest in two weeks.

St Thomas’ produced a strong finish to see off Cappataggle by 2-19 to 0-12 in their quarter-final.

They led by 0-8 to 0-6 at the break but despite Eanna Burke and Conor Cooney landing good points, they only finished off the Cappataggle challenge when Oisin Flannery and Darren Farrell fired home goals in the closing stages.

Advertisement

Kevin Cooney led the way with 2-11 as they defeated an Oranmore/Maree side appearing in the quarter-finals for the first time in 50 years.

Sarsfields led by 0-10 to 0-6 having played against the breeze in the opening half and after Darren Murphy got their opening goal, Sarsfields pulled away. Cooney maintained his record of hitting the net in each of Sarsfields’ championship games this season when he twice hit the net.

Turloughmore, leading by 0-11 to 0-9 at the break, defeated Castlegar by 2-20 to 1-14 to advance to the semi-finals.

The impressive Sean O’Hanlon scored five points from play for Turloughmore with a goal from a long range free by Galway skipper Daithi Burke setting them on their way after 41 minutes before Jamie Holland wrapped it up in the dying moments with their second goal. Castlegar had a late goal from Simon Thomas after 40-year old former Galway star Ger Farragher hit three sidelines over the bar.

Loughrea, beaten by a point in the replayed final last year by St Thomas’, defeated the 2021 finalists Clarinbridge by 1-21 to 2-16.

Jamie Ryan hit 0-11 and also set up the opening goal for Martin McManus to lead by 1-19 to 1-13 after 49 minutes. A goal from Joshua Ryan, son of former Galway star Eanna, cut Loughrea’s lead to 0-15 to 1-8 at the break but while Evan Niland hit 1-10, it wasn’t enough for Clarinbridge to book a semi-final spot.

Galway SHC semi-final draw: St Thomas’ v Sarsfields; Turloughmore v Loughrea.

Galway IHC semi-final draw: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry v Meelick/Eyrecourt; Sylane v Ballinderreen.