Galway United and Sligo Rovers bow out of European race after thrilling draw

Galway United 2

Sligo Rovers 2

IT WAS A game that had everything except a definitive conclusion. A rip-roaring 2-2 draw meant mutually-assured destruction, as both Connacht rivals bowed out of the European race after gallant efforts.

Chances were at a premium early, but it was always an absorbing contest. Sligo’s passing game, orchestrated by Jack Henry-Francis and Niall Morahan, was impressive.

It yielded few chances however after Luke Pearce was flagged for offside when he pounced on a rebound. Americans Patrick Hickey and Vince Borden conjured promising positions at the other end, but the final ball eluded both.

Despite sustained Sligo possession, United carved out the best chance of the first half. Ed McCarthy linked beautifully with Jimmy Keohane who came off his wing. He was teed up from twelve yard but bent his shot around the post.

Simon Power then grabbed the game. He raided down the right and swung in a beautiful cross that found the head of Peace who made no mistake from four yards.

Few could argue the lead, but United were creating chances with their limited possession. Francely Lomboto had the pick of them but could only find the post when he had space and time in the box.

The reinforcements came at the half, United making a triple substitution as they chased the game.

Sligo Rovers Manager John Russell with Galway United manager John Caulfield before the game. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

United enjoyed the better of the third quarter and were on terms when Keohane atoned for his earlier miss, heading past McGinty after a wonderful, cushioned header assist by Patrick Hickey.

The celebrations had scarcely passed before Sligo had hit back. Reece Hutchinson whipped in a beautiful cross and Power came off his wing to head home to regain the lead on the hour-mark.

Things were now frantic. Hickey and Buckley came agonisingly close to levelling again.

McGinty, the crossbar and poor finishing combined to deny the home team.

Stephen Walsh wouldn’t be denied. He got a deserved leveller, when he found space at the back post and headed in Conor McCormack’s corner in the 83rd minute.

Galway United: Clarke; Horgan (Esua 45), Buckley, Brouder, Burns (Donelon 45); Keohane, Borden(McCormack 45 ), Hurley, Hickey, McCarthy; Lomboto (Walsh 68)

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Wilson, McElroy (Wiggett 89), Denham (Mahon 75), Hutchinson; Power, Malley (Chapman 62), Henry-Francis, Morahan, Fitzgerald; Pearce (Elding 62)

Referee: K O’ Sullivan.