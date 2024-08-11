Understrength St Pat's draw in Galway with focus on vital Euro clash

Galway United 1

St. Patrick’s Athletic 1

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

AN UNDERSTRENGTH ST Patrick’s Athletic side held on for a spirited 1-1 draw that means Galway United are now just two points off third place.

The hosts will rue their inability to kill off the game after they failed to convert a number of chances in the second half.

An error from goalkeeper Joseph Anang gifted Ed McCarthy an equaliser after Jason McClelland had earlier fired the Saints ahead.

Stephen Kenny made nine changes from the side that won 1-0 against FC Sabah on Thursday, with the visitors having more than one eye on the return leg in Azerbaijan on Thursday.

The crowd got into it early in Eamonn Deacy Park with Al-Amin Kazeem playing the part of pantomime villain upon his return to Galway.

The early action all took place on the left as he clashed with Jimmy Keohane. That was until Alex Nolan stole free from the left and had a clearcut chance saved by Brendan Clarke.

Galway carried their customary threat from set pieces. A long McCarthy throw-in was cleared off the line by Aaron Bolger. Anang pushed clear a cross from Greg Cunningham.

He saved again from Stephen Walsh shortly after, a parried stop that was scrambled clear. The visitors had played some flowing football in patches and this eventually reaped rewards.

The classy Brandon Kavanagh fed McClelland beautifully. The midfielder had ghosted in behind the United midfield. He drove at a static defence and shot low and hard, finding the net from 25 yards via the inside of the post.

A tussle in the tunnel at half-time set the tone for the second half and the temperature rose again when United got a deserved equaliser. Anang eventually paid the price for parrying. Walsh shot strongly but this time McCarthy was on hand to dispatch the rebound from 10 yards.

The ‘keeper was kept under pressure as the home team forced a slew of corners but he stood tall and made a number of telling punches to keep the aerial onslaught at bay.

However, he was lucky to get a decision from Daniel Murphy when Patrick Hickey steered in a McCarthy throw. The ref penalised the American for a foul on the ‘keeper, a marginal call

that favoured the visitors.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Buckley, Brouder, Cunningham; Keohane, Borden (Hurley 67), McCormack, Hickey (O’ Sullivan 85), McCarthy (Uzokwe 88); Walsh

St. Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; McLaughlin (Sjoberg 74), Keeley, Turner, Kazeem; Leavy, McClelland (Elbouzedi 74), Bolger, Kavanagh (Forrester 80), Nolan (Lennon 52); Keena (Melia 52)

Referee: D Murphy