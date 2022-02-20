Galway student to make full recovery after serious head injury in All-Ireland quarter-final

A GALWAY SCHOOLBOY who suffered a serious head injury in a hurling match on Saturday is on his way to making a full recovery.

The teenager from Presentation College, Athenry, was treated on the pitch before being removed by ambulance to hospital and their All-Ireland post-primary schools quarter-final clash against Ardscoil Rís from Limerick was abandoned with ten minutes remaining.

The traumatic injury happened following an accidental clash between the player and an opponent from the Limerick school and, according to onlookers, it was apparent immediately that the teenager had suffered a serious injury.

Advertisement

Personnel from both schools tended to the young hurler as an appeal was issued to supporters in the stand at the Ballyhea GAA club grounds outside Ennis to establish if there was a doctor or nurse among the attendance.

Efforts were made to shelter the player from the wind and rain and after both teams returned to their dressing rooms, Clare referee Niall Malone abandoned the match.

An ambulance arrived after approximately 40 minutes and took the injured player to hospital for treatment.

His school issued a brief statement on social media on Sunday saying that the student, who is a member of the St Mary’s GAA club in Athenry, is recovering.

“Delighted to say that our player who was injured in yesterday’s senior hurling match will make a full recovery,” said the social media post from the Presentation College.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

A new date will be made for the game between the schools to take place. Ardscoil Rís were leading by 0-13 to 0-11 when the match was abandoned.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!