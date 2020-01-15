Joyce names much-changed Galway side for FBD League final against Roscommon

PADRAIC JOYCE HAS made a host of changes to the Galway team for Saturday’s FBD League final against Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park.

Just eight players retain their places from last Sunday’s semi-final against Mayo, which the Tribesmen won on penalties.

Joyce has retained his retained half-back line of Eamonn Brannigan, John Daly and Cillian McDaid, while midfielder Thomas Flynn also keeps his place. Michael Daly, Mikey Boyle, Shane Walsh and Adrian Varley continue in attack.

Among the new faces included is former minor star Robert Finnerty, who shot 1-9 in Sigerson Cup action for NUIG last weekend. Cein Darcy, who was also involved in NUIG’s defeat to UCC, comes into the side at midfield.

Full-back Sean Mulkerrin and corner-back Conor Campbell were part of Joyce’s U20 side last season.

Galway

1. Ronan Ó Beolain (Micheal Breathnach)

2. Conor Campbell (Claregalway)

3. Sean Mulkerrin (Oileáin Arann)

4. Johnny Duane (St James’)

5. Eamonn Branigan (Naomh Michael)

6. John Daly (An Creagan/Magh Locha)

7. Cillian McDaid (Muine Mheal/Mainstir)

8. Tom Flynn (Baile Atha’n Ri)

9. Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

10. Sean Kelly (Moycullen)

11. Michael Daly (An Creagan/Magh Locha)

12. Mikey Boyle (Cill Fhir Iarainn)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

14. Shane Walsh (Cill Chloirin/Cluain Bheirne – captain)

15. Adrian Varley (Seamrogie Cortuim)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!