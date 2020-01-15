This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 15 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joyce names much-changed Galway side for FBD League final against Roscommon

The Tribe boss makes seven changes to the team that defeated Mayo last weekend.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 4:04 PM
1 hour ago 1,397 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4966898
Galway manager Padraic Joyce.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Galway manager Padraic Joyce.
Galway manager Padraic Joyce.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

PADRAIC JOYCE HAS made a host of changes to the Galway team for Saturday’s FBD League final against Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park.

Just eight players retain their places from last Sunday’s semi-final against Mayo, which the Tribesmen won on penalties. 

Joyce has retained his retained half-back line of Eamonn Brannigan, John Daly and Cillian McDaid, while midfielder Thomas Flynn also keeps his place. Michael Daly, Mikey Boyle, Shane Walsh and Adrian Varley continue in attack. 

Among the new faces included is former minor star Robert Finnerty, who shot 1-9 in Sigerson Cup action for NUIG last weekend. Cein Darcy, who was also involved in NUIG’s defeat to UCC, comes into the side at midfield. 

Full-back Sean Mulkerrin and corner-back Conor Campbell were part of Joyce’s U20 side last season.

Galway 

1. Ronan Ó Beolain (Micheal Breathnach)

2. Conor Campbell (Claregalway)
3. Sean Mulkerrin (Oileáin Arann)
4. Johnny Duane (St James’)

5. Eamonn Branigan (Naomh Michael)
6. John Daly (An Creagan/Magh Locha)
7. Cillian McDaid (Muine Mheal/Mainstir)

8. Tom Flynn (Baile Atha’n Ri)
9. Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

10. Sean Kelly (Moycullen)
11. Michael Daly (An Creagan/Magh Locha)
12. Mikey Boyle (Cill Fhir Iarainn)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)
14. Shane Walsh (Cill Chloirin/Cluain Bheirne – captain)
15. Adrian Varley (Seamrogie Cortuim)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie