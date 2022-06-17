Membership : Access or Sign Up
David Burke returns for Galway in one of Shefflin's two changes to face Cork

Ronan Glennon comes into the Tribesmen’s attack.

By Gavan Casey Friday 17 Jun 2022, 9:43 PM
1 hour ago 3,235 Views 0 Comments
David Burke.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GALWAY MANAGER HENRY Shefflin has recalled the Tribesmen’s 2017 All-Ireland-winning captain David Burke to his starting lineup for tomorrow’s All-Ireland quarter-final with Cork in Thurles.

Burke, 32, is one of two changes to the Galway side which disappointed against Kilkenny in the Leinster final earlier this month, the St Thomas’ man replacing Johnny Coen in midfield.

Shefflin’s other change is to introduce Ronan Glennon at half-forward, with Brian Concannon dropping to the bench after a scoreless outing against the Cats last day out.

Cianan Fahy, who successfully appealed a proposed two-match ban for an alleged stamping offence in the Leinster final, retains his starting place at full-forward.

Galway (v Cork)

1. Éanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort), 3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore, captain), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

5. Gearóid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree), 6. Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

8. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields), 9. David Burke (St Thomas’),

10. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh), 11. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’), 12. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14 Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan), 15 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

Subs: 16. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan), 17. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge), 18. Johnny Coen (Loughrea), 19. Shane Ryan (Clarinbridge), 20. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore), 21. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly), 22. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields), 23. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins), 24. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge), 25. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge), 26. Jack Hastings (Liam Mellows).

Gavan Casey
