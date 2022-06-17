David Burke returns for Galway in one of Shefflin's two changes to face Cork

GALWAY MANAGER HENRY Shefflin has recalled the Tribesmen’s 2017 All-Ireland-winning captain David Burke to his starting lineup for tomorrow’s All-Ireland quarter-final with Cork in Thurles.

Burke, 32, is one of two changes to the Galway side which disappointed against Kilkenny in the Leinster final earlier this month, the St Thomas’ man replacing Johnny Coen in midfield.

Shefflin’s other change is to introduce Ronan Glennon at half-forward, with Brian Concannon dropping to the bench after a scoreless outing against the Cats last day out.

Advertisement

Cianan Fahy, who successfully appealed a proposed two-match ban for an alleged stamping offence in the Leinster final, retains his starting place at full-forward.

Galway (v Cork)

1. Éanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort), 3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore, captain), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

5. Gearóid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree), 6. Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

8. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields), 9. David Burke (St Thomas’),

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

10. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh), 11. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’), 12. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14 Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan), 15 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

Subs: 16. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan), 17. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge), 18. Johnny Coen (Loughrea), 19. Shane Ryan (Clarinbridge), 20. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore), 21. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly), 22. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields), 23. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins), 24. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge), 25. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge), 26. Jack Hastings (Liam Mellows).