Two changes to Galway hurling side for Sunday's clash with Wexford

GALWAY SENIOR HURLING manager Micheal Donoghue has revealed his team for their Leinster Championship showdown with Wexford.

The sides are due to square off at Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon (4pm).

The Galway team shows two personnel changes from the side that started their six-point victory over Carlow a fortnight ago.

Daithí Burke returns at full-back to replace his brother Ronan. The defence is otherwise unchanged.

Johnny Coen starts at midfield, with Cathal Mannion reverting to the forward line. Davy Glennon makes way.

Galway (v Wexford)

1. Colm Callanan (Kinvara)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort)

3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore)

4. Aidan Harte (Gort)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore Maree)

7. Kevin Hussey (Turloughmore)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

9. David Burke (Capt.) (St. Thomas’ — captain)

10. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

11. Niall Burke (Oranmore Maree)

12. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

14. Conor Cooney (St. Thomas’)

15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

