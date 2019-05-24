This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 24 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two changes to Galway hurling side for Sunday's clash with Wexford

Daithí Burke and Johnny Coen have both been named in Micheal Donoghue’s starting line-up.

By Paul Dollery Friday 24 May 2019, 9:32 PM
22 minutes ago 1,184 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4651332
Galway's Daithí Burke.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Galway's Daithí Burke.
Galway's Daithí Burke.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

GALWAY SENIOR HURLING manager Micheal Donoghue has revealed his team for their Leinster Championship showdown with Wexford.

The sides are due to square off at Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon (4pm).

The Galway team shows two personnel changes from the side that started their six-point victory over Carlow a fortnight ago.

Daithí Burke returns at full-back to replace his brother Ronan. The defence is otherwise unchanged.

Johnny Coen starts at midfield, with Cathal Mannion reverting to the forward line. Davy Glennon makes way. 

Galway (v Wexford)

1. Colm Callanan (Kinvara)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort)
3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore)
4. Aidan Harte (Gort)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore Maree)
7. Kevin Hussey (Turloughmore)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)
9. David Burke (Capt.) (St. Thomas’ — captain)

10. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)
11. Niall Burke (Oranmore Maree)
12. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
14. Conor Cooney (St. Thomas’)
15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

Gavan Casey is joined by Ryan Bailey and Andy Dunne to look ahead to Saturday’s Pro14 final, look at whether Joey Carbery’s move has paid off and Jack Conan talks about how his body is holding up.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie