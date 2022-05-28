Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 28 May 2022
Galway teenager seals Newcastle move

The League of Ireland club have confirmed that Alex Murphy is headed across the water.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 May 2022, 3:30 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GALWAY UNITED teenager Alex Murphy has secured a move to Premier League side Newcastle United.

The 17-year-old joined the League of Ireland outfit from Corrib Celtic at 14 and has since progressed swiftly through the ranks, making his first-team debut last year against Athlone Town at the age of 16.

The defender signed his first professional contract last August, after making six starts under manager John Caulfield.

He leaves having made 26 senior appearances in total and scored two goals.

Murphy has also represented Ireland at underage level, captaining the U18s team to a 7-1 win over Malta last year.

The transfer will be a boost also for Galway, whose owners Luke and Brian Comer have invested significantly in their academy in recent times,

Murphy said he was “buzzing to join such a big club,” while Caulfield added: “Only less than 12 months ago, Alex was not capped by Ireland underage and was really not known outside of our academy. He made his first-team debut at 16 years of age. Within 12 months, he’s been part of our first team, with over 25 first-team appearances and is now joining Newcastle.”

Meanwhile, Steve Harper, Newcastle United’s Academy Manager, said of Murphy: “He is a very promising young player who has attracted a lot of attention from clubs. It is a real coup for our academy and is a testament to the direction the club is going in under our owners.”

