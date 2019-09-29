Here are the latest Galway and Tipperary hurling championship draws

THE PICTURE HAS become clearer in the respective Galway and Tipperary hurling title races after today’s club championship action in both counties.

Reigning Tipperary champions Clonoulty-Rossmore are back in contention to defend their crown after they won the western divisional final today in the county.

The 3-13 to 1-15 replay victory over Éire Óg Annacarty places them in the preliminary quarter-final stage of the county championship where they were drawn this evening against Loughmore-Castleiney.

The other preliminary quarter-final next weekend will see Mullinahone, winners of the south divisional title, take on Toomevara with the victors of those two ties progressing to the quarter-finals.

The other divisional finals in Tipperary today saw Drom-Inch win the Mid decider after extra-time by 2-19 to 1-21 against Upperchurch-Drombane while Kiladangan lifted the North title with a 2-13 to 1-8 success over Borris-Ileigh.

Tipperary SHC quarter-finals

Seeded – Kiladangan, Borris-Ileigh, Nenagh Éire Óg, Kilruane MacDonaghs.

Unseeded – Drom-Inch, Éire Óg Annacarthy, Loughmore-Castleiney/Clonoulty-Rossmore, Mullinahone/Toomevara.

The last eight draw was made in Galway this evening after the completion of the preliminary quarter-final ties. Cappataggle, Craughwell and Tommie Larkin won today’s fixtures.

2017 champions Liam Mellows advanced to the last eight to take on Sarsfields with their victory yesterday while current title holders St Thomas will face Tommie Larkins.

Galway SHC quarter-final draw

Turloughmore v Craughwell

St Thomas v Tommie Larkins

Loughrea v Cappataggle

Sarsfields v Liam Mellows

Elsewhere today Dunloy were crowned Antrim senior hurling champions, Slaughtneil won the hurling decider in Derry and Ballycran triumphed in the Down final.

Results

Antrim SHC final

Dunloy 3-16 Cushendall 2-15

Derry SHC final

Slaughtneil 1-23 Kevin Lynch 2-12

Down SHC final

Ballycran 1-20 Portaferry 1-13

Galway SHC preliminary quarter-finals

Tommie Larkins 1-19 Athenry 0-15

Craughwell 1-17 Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry 0-16

Cappataggle 0-22 Clarinbridge 1-16

Kilkenny SHC first round replay

Mullinavat 1-18 Graigue-Ballycallan 1-13

Tipperary

Mid final

Drom-Inch 2-19 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-21 (after extra-time)

North final

Kiladangan 2-13 Borris-Ileigh 1-8

West final replay

Clonoulty-Rossmore 3-13 Éire Óg Annacarty 1-15

Westmeath SHC semi-finals

Castletown Geoghegan 2-22 Lough Lene Gaels 1-10

Clonkill 1-15 Raharney 0-15