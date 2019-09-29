This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 29 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here are the latest Galway and Tipperary hurling championship draws

There are eight teams left in the Galway title race and 10 in Tipperary.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 8:19 PM
39 minutes ago 2,078 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4829773
Clonoulty-Rossmore were crowned Tipperary senior hurling champions last year.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Clonoulty-Rossmore were crowned Tipperary senior hurling champions last year.
Clonoulty-Rossmore were crowned Tipperary senior hurling champions last year.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

THE PICTURE HAS become clearer in the respective Galway and Tipperary hurling title races after today’s club championship action in both counties.

Reigning Tipperary champions Clonoulty-Rossmore are back in contention to defend their crown after they won the western divisional final today in the county.

The 3-13 to 1-15 replay victory over Éire Óg Annacarty places them in the preliminary quarter-final stage of the county championship where they were drawn this evening against Loughmore-Castleiney.

The other preliminary quarter-final next weekend will see Mullinahone, winners of the south divisional title, take on Toomevara with the victors of those two ties progressing to the quarter-finals.

The other divisional finals in Tipperary today saw Drom-Inch win the Mid decider after extra-time by 2-19 to 1-21 against Upperchurch-Drombane while Kiladangan lifted the North title with a 2-13 to 1-8 success over Borris-Ileigh.

Tipperary SHC quarter-finals

  • Seeded – Kiladangan, Borris-Ileigh, Nenagh Éire Óg, Kilruane MacDonaghs.
  • Unseeded – Drom-Inch, Éire Óg Annacarthy, Loughmore-Castleiney/Clonoulty-Rossmore, Mullinahone/Toomevara.

The last eight draw was made in Galway this evening after the completion of the preliminary quarter-final ties. Cappataggle, Craughwell and Tommie Larkin won today’s fixtures.

2017 champions Liam Mellows advanced to the last eight to take on Sarsfields with their victory yesterday while current title holders St Thomas will face Tommie Larkins.

Galway SHC quarter-final draw

  • Turloughmore v Craughwell
  • St Thomas v Tommie Larkins
  • Loughrea v Cappataggle
  • Sarsfields v Liam Mellows

Elsewhere today Dunloy were crowned Antrim senior hurling champions, Slaughtneil won the hurling decider in Derry and Ballycran triumphed in the Down final.

Results

Antrim SHC final
Dunloy 3-16 Cushendall 2-15

Derry SHC final
Slaughtneil 1-23 Kevin Lynch 2-12

Down SHC final
Ballycran 1-20 Portaferry 1-13

Galway SHC preliminary quarter-finals
Tommie Larkins 1-19 Athenry 0-15
Craughwell 1-17 Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry 0-16
Cappataggle 0-22 Clarinbridge 1-16

Kilkenny SHC first round replay
Mullinavat 1-18 Graigue-Ballycallan 1-13

Tipperary

Mid final
Drom-Inch 2-19 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-21 (after extra-time)

North final
Kiladangan 2-13 Borris-Ileigh 1-8

West final replay
Clonoulty-Rossmore 3-13 Éire Óg Annacarty 1-15

Westmeath SHC semi-finals
Castletown Geoghegan 2-22 Lough Lene Gaels 1-10
Clonkill 1-15 Raharney 0-15

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie