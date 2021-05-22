Forde and McGrath goals help Tipp see off Galway to claim first league win

Tipperary 2-19

Galway 0-20

THE LAST LUNCHTIME hurling offering served up by this pair was a November championship thriller that swung Galway’s way with a defender making a timely goalscoring intervention.

This league meeting won’t provide such season-defining conclusions but the hosts Tipperary can derive satisfaction from bagging a pair of Division 1 points and raising a pair green flags.

Tipperary entered the match on the back of a mini goal drought. They had only fashioned one meaningful effort during the blanks in their two league outings to date against Limerick and Cork, but their first-half play here was much better on that front.

They attacked Galway directly, Jason Forde rifling home in the fifth minute and Noel McGrath bounding clear on the half-hour mark to smash a shot to the net. That tally of two goals could have been enhanced but the ball didn’t stick in the full-forward line when a few deliveries landed in near the Galway goalmouth.

Tipperary didn’t waste time in making changes, whipping off two forwards at the interval and their starting midfield pairing in the 47th minute. Brendan Maher came on and made a swift impact as he popped over a point being fouled for a converted free that nudged Tipperary in front 2-11 to 0-16.

Michael Breen was another substitute to have a major influence on the game while Paul Flynn increased the scoring return from the replacements. That all helped Liam Sheedy’s team fashion a success.

More to follow…

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 1-5 (0-4 free), Noel McGrath 1-2, John O’Dwyer 0-3, Michael Breen, Ronan Maher 0-2 each, Barry Heffernan 0-1, Robert Byrne 0-1, Niall O’Meara 0-1, Brendan Maher 0-1, Paul Flynn 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65), Brian Concannon 0-3, Evan Nilan 0-3 (0-2f), Conor Cooney 0-2, Kevin Cooney 0-1, Jason Flynn (0-1f), Conor Whelan 0-1, Johnny Coen 0-1.

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommie Larkins)

2. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields), 3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore), 7. Aidan Harte (Gort).

4. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge), 6. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 5. Adrian Tuohey (Beagh).

8. Joe Canning (Portumna), 9. Johnny Coen (Loughrea).

10. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields), 11. Jason Flynn (Tommie Larkins), 12. Conor Cooney (St Thomas).

15. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields), 13. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly).

Subs

20. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree) for Daithi Burke (49)

23. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree) for Flynn (49)

25. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh) for Canning (53)

24. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge) for Joseph Cooney (53)

17. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly) for Harte (53)

22. Jarlath Mannion (Cappataggle) for Kevin Cooney (56)

26. Jack Hastings (Liam Mellows) for Conor Cooney (69)

Tipperary

16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 4. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg).

5. Robert Byrne (Portroe), 6. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), 7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields).

8. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), 9. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens).

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 12. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule), 14. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

Subs

20. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan) for John McGrath (half-time)

25. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Quirke (half-time)

21. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh) for Cadell (47)

19. Willie Connors (Kiladangan) for Alan Flynn (47)

24. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg) for McCormack (53)

17. Michael Breen (Ballina) for Noel McGrath (59)

23. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Kennedy (64)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

