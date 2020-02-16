This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Galway v Tipperary and Waterford v Limerick postponed due to weather

Today’s schedule has been badly effected.

By Adrian Russell Sunday 16 Feb 2020, 9:35 AM
1 hour ago 3,085 Views 4 Comments
The Dr Harty Cup final was postpopned yesterday too due to the weather conditions at Mallow.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

TWO OF TODAY’S Allianz Hurling League clashes are off due to adverse conditions. 

The showdown of Galway and All-Ireland champions Tipperary at Pearse Stadium was postponed earlier this morning ‘in the interests of safety’ due to high winds.

Refixture details will be posted when available, Galway GAA state. 

And officials in Limerick made the same call when deciding to postpone the meeting of Waterford and the Treaty again. The game had been pencilled in for yesterday evening but was moved to this afternoon. 

More to follow 

