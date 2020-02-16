Galway v Tipperary and Waterford v Limerick postponed due to weather

The Dr Harty Cup final was postpopned yesterday too due to the weather conditions at Mallow.

The Dr Harty Cup final was postpopned yesterday too due to the weather conditions at Mallow.

TWO OF TODAY’S Allianz Hurling League clashes are off due to adverse conditions.

The showdown of Galway and All-Ireland champions Tipperary at Pearse Stadium was postponed earlier this morning ‘in the interests of safety’ due to high winds.

Refixture details will be posted when available, Galway GAA state.

And officials in Limerick made the same call when deciding to postpone the meeting of Waterford and the Treaty again. The game had been pencilled in for yesterday evening but was moved to this afternoon.

More to follow