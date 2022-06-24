Membership : Access or Sign Up
Treaty defiant to frustrate Galway as Cork capitalise to go top

It was a disappointing outcome for John Caulfield's title-chasing side, who came close to netting in stoppage time.

By Cian O'Connell Friday 24 Jun 2022, 10:12 PM
14 minutes ago 443 Views 0 Comments
Galway United boss John Caulfield.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Galway United 0
Treaty United 0

TREATY UNITED PRODUCED a defiant display to earn a share of the First Division spoils with Galway United.

Tommy Barrett’s hard-working team left Eamonn Deacy Park with a point and, combined with Cork City’s 1-0 win over Cobh Ramblers, it means the Leesiders leapfrog Galway to top spot.

It was a disappointing outcome for John Caulfield’s title-chasing side, who came close to netting in stoppage time.

Teenager Alex Murphy, who joins Newcastle United next month, nearly struck a winner, but Treaty survived the scare.

Early on Murphy had been thwarted by Treaty goalkeeper Conor Winn.

At the opposite end of the pitch Galway United custodian Conor Kearns was alert when saving from Jack Lynch and Enda Curran in the opening period.

After the restart the home team improved in the third quarter with a Ronan Manning effort hitting the post following a clever Manu Dimas pass in the 50th minute.

Killian Brouder and substitute Francely Lomboto had attempts saved by Winn in the second half too, but parity prevailed.

Elsewhere in the First Division, Wexford beat Longford Town 2-1, and Waterford secured a 1-0 victory over Bray Wanderers.

Galway United: Kearns; O’Keeffe, Portilla, Brouder, Murphy; Waweru (Adeyemo, 88), McCormack, Hurley, Manning (Lomboto, 67); Dimas (Doherty, 83), Walsh.

Treaty United: Winn; Lynch, Guerins, McNamara, Ludden; Keane (Melody, 82), Devitt, Collins, Christopher; George (Armshaw, 82), Curran.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.

