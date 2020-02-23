McShane stretchered off as Galway hand out Harte's heaviest defeat as Tyrone boss

Galway 2-25

Tyrone 0-12

John Fallon reports from Tuam Stadium

GALWAY NOTCHED THEIR third win of the campaign with a record win over a Tyrone side who finished with 13 men.

It’s easy to see why Galway supporters are getting so excited about Padraic Joyce’s first season in charge as thye romped to a record win over Mickey Harte men.

Tyrone won the toss and opted to play against the breeze and Galway used it to good advantage to lead by 0-12 to 0-6 at the break.

All six forwards scored from play in the opening half as Galway moved the ball at pace with captain Shane Walsh leading by example.

Tyrone kept plenty of men behind the ball but Galway picked off points from distance, leading by 0-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes.

Cathal McShane was a threat from the outset at full-forward for Tyrone and he landed a couple of good points in the opening half, while Darren McCurry converted a couple of frees.

Midfielder Ronan Steede kicked two excellent points for Galway, with Damien Comer also supplying a brace.

Referee Conor Lane shows a red card to Tyrone's Kieran McGeary. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Tyrone’s task became more difficult seven minutes from the break when Kieran McGeary received a straight red card for a challenge on Eamonn Brannigan.

Tyrone lost McShane to a leg injury early in the second-half but three frees from McCurry and an effort from play after Walsh had extended Galway’s lead, cut the gap to a goal.

But then Damien Comer was fouled and Walsh blasted home a penalty and Michael Daly fisted a point to take a 1-15 to 0-11 lead into the final quarter.

The loss of Frank Burns to a second yellow card after 59 minutes left 13-man Tyrone with an impossible task and Galway pulled away with Paul Conroy slotting their second goal seven minutes from time as they slotted points from all angles for a convincing win.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 1-8 (1-0pen, 0-5f), Adrian Varley 0-4, Paul Conroy 1-1, Eamonn Brannigan 0-4, Ronan Steede 0-3, Michael Daly 0-2, Damien Comer 0-2, Robert Finnerty 0-1.

Scorers for Tyrone: Darren McCurry 0-7 (0-6f), Cathal McShane 0-2, Kieran McGeary 0-1, Niall Sludden 0-1, Mark Bradley 0-1

Galway

1 Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2 Sean Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

3 Sean Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann)

4 Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

5 Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

6 Liam Silke (Corofin)

7 Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbeyknockmoy)

8 Ronan Steede (Corofin)

9 Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

10 Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)

11 Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

12 Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

13 Robert Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

14 Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

15 Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)

Substitutes:

21 Tom Flynn (Athenry) for D’Arcy (27)

23 Paul Conroy (St James) for Finnerty (47)

25 Dessie Conneely (Maigh Cuilinn) for M Daly (59)

17 Conor Campbell (Claregalway) for O’Donnell (62)

19 Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Leitir Mor) for McDaid (65)

Tyrone

1 Niall Morgan (Edemdork)

2 Niall Kelly (Errigal Ciarán)

3 Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4 Liam Rafferty (Galbally)

5 Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)

6 Rory Brennan (Trillick)

7 Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán)

8 Colm Cavanagh (Moy)

9 Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)

10 Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy Plunketts)

11 Niall Sludden (Dromore)

12 Darren McCurry (Edendork)

13 Frank Burns (Pomeroy Plunketts)

14 Cathal McShane (Owen Roe)

15 Conor Meyler (Omagh)

Substitutes:

21 Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland) for Cavanagh (36)

25 Michael McKernan (Coalisland) for Kelly (36)

17 Mark Bradley (Killyclogher) for McShane (39)

23 Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciarán) for Kennedy (54)

20 Conal Grimes (Loughmacrory) for McCann (62)

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).

