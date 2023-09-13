Joe Canning steps up a grade as Fergal Healy takes charge of Galway U20s

GALWAY GAA HAVE confirmed that Fergal Healy will succeed Brian Hanley in charge of the county’s U20 hurlers, with five-time All Star Joe Canning named as part of Healy’s management team for a three-year term.

Healy, who won two National League titles and played in two All-Ireland finals for the Tribesmen, steps up from Minor where he has managed Galway for the last two years. Ken Sutton / INPHO Galway hurling legend Joe Canning. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Canning, who was part of Healy’s Minor coaching group, will follow him up a grade alongside his fellow 2017 All-Ireland winner James Skehill and fellow selectors Eamon Cleary and Padraic Duddy.

While wishing Healy and his crew well for the coming three years, Galway GAA also paid tribute to outgoing U20s boss Hanley as well as his coaches, selectors, and backroom team.

“Brian and his team have done outstanding work in Galway over the last five years at both Minor and U20 level, winning two All-Ireland Minor titles in that period,” Galway added in a statement.

“We thank them for their efforts and commitment since 2019.”