Galway United inflict back-to-back defeats on Shelbourne

Galway United 1

Shelbourne 0

Kevin Horgan reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

GALWAY UNITED PICKED up their fourth win of the season and were well worthy of their 1-0 success over Shelbourne at Eamonn Deacy Park.

In a physical affair, it was Shels who started the brighter, with former Bohs player Liam Burt forcing Brendan Clarke into a save after three minutes. Clarke was forced into another save following an excellent header from former Finn Harps attacker Sean Boyd in the 18th minute.

However, it was the Tribesmen who opened the scoring after 24 minutes, for only their sixth goal of the season.

Former Regional United player Ed McCarthy found the target from close range following an Aodh Dervin delivery.

Advertisement

Galway almost doubled their lead in the 40th minute when former Shels man Dervin rattled the post with a long-range effort following an excellent McCarthy pass.

United started the second half on the front foot, with an Al-Amin Kazeem cross causing chaos in the Shelbourne six-yard box.

Hull City loanee Will Jarvis almost levelled matters for the visitors in the 61st minute but his effort was saved by former Shelbourne keeper Clarke.

For much of the half the hosts were on top, with Vincent Borden seeing his effort go narrowly over the bar in the 78th minute.

As announced last week, Shels fans were banned from attending this fixture against the Tribesmen. That decision came as a result of an incident in which match official Dermot Broughton was struck with a pyrotechnic during the Reds’ clash with Drogheda United two weeks ago.

It was Galway United manager John Caulfield who found himself in hot water in this one as he was sent off late on.

However, the hosts dealt with some late pressure and hung on for the win.

Next up for Galway United is an away trip to Sligo next Monday night. On the same night, Shels will welcome Shamrock Rovers to Tolka Park.

Galway United: Clarke; O’Keefe, Brouder, Slevin, Kazeem; McCormack (C), Borden; Hurley, McCarthy, Dervin; Walsh. Subs: O’Sullivan for Dervin (74), Aouachria for Walsh (84), Gaxha for Hurley (90), Hickey for McCarthy (90).

Shelbourne: Kearns; Gannon, Barrett, Molloy (C), Wilson; Lunney; Caffrey; O’Sullivan, Burt; Boyd, Farrell. Subs: Ledwidge for Gannon (56), Smith for Farrell (56), Jervis for Caffrey (56), Williams for O’Sullivan (72), Ward for Boyd (84)

Referee: Damien McGrath